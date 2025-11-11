McLaren has announced that it will part ways with junior drivers Ugo Ugochukwu, Martinius Stenshorne, and Brando Badoer at the end of this year, the trio leaving the McLaren Driver Development Programme.

The departures were confirmed in the announcement that McLaren has added Matteo De Palo to its academy.

Three out, one in at McLaren’s junior programme

Dubbed by some as the ‘next Lewis Hamilton’, Ugochukwu joined the McLaren junior programme in 2021 as a 13-year-old with the team’s website labelling him ‘one of the hottest prospects in junior motorsport’.

Five years down the line, after a P16 with Prema in his first season in Formula 3 in which he secured two podiums but never climbed onto the top step, the Woking team is bidding farewell to the 18-year-old.

Stenshorne is also leaving the programme after just two years, having been signed after finishing second to Kimi Antonelli in the 2023 Formula Regional European Championship.

Badoer, the son of ex-Formula 1 driver Luca Badoer, is also on his way out having joined in 2024.

Despite the trio winning multiple races and securing podiums during their time with McLaren, the Woking team will be saying farewell to them at the end of the season.

“We thank Ugo, Martinius and Brando for their contribution to McLaren and wish them the best for the future,” Alessandro Alunni Bravi, McLaren’s Chief Business Affairs Officer, said.

McLaren also announced that De Palo had joined the programme, the 18-year-old signed on the back of his runner-up result in the 2025 Formula Regional European Championship.

Alunni Bravi said: “The McLaren Driver Development Programme is pleased to welcome Matteo. He is an exciting young talent who has made great progress over the past seasons, showing adaptability, consistency and growth.

“We look forward to supporting his development across driving, as well as the wider aspects of being a professional driver, within our programme pathway.”

De Palo joins IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward, Formula 4 driver Dries Van Langendonck, and Formula Academy’s Ella Lloyd at the McLaren Driver Development Programme.

“Joining the McLaren Driver Development Programme is a great honour,” he said. “The team have a fantastic track record for developing talent, so I am excited to grow across all elements of being a racing driver.

“Thank you to Zak, Alessandro and the entire McLaren team. I am excited to get out on track in papaya.”

De Palo will contest the 2025 Macau Grand Prix in papaya before stepping up to Formula 3 Championship in 2026 with Trident.

Ugochukwu, Stenshorne, and Badoer aren’t the first junior drivers to leave McLaren this season after Alex Dunne parted ways with McLaren in a shock announcement back in October.

It’s understood that a major stumbling point was a failure between both sides to reach agreement on what the future looked like for Dunne.

“From today, I’ve mutually decided to part ways with the McLaren Driver Development programme,” Dunne said in a post on social media.

“I’d like to thank every individual at McLaren who has helped me develop and improve as a driver. To have my first opportunity to drive an F1 car, followed by two FP1 sessions, is something I’ll always hold very close to my heart. I wish them all the best for the future. Thank you, Papaya family. Still two important rounds left to focus on this year, very excited for what’s to come.”

