McLaren call for Max Verstappen ‘limits’ clampdown and ‘full-time’ FIA stewards

Zak Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has called for F1 and the FIA to employ full-time stewards after the clash between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix.

And the American has taken aim at Red Bull for not making Verstappen aware of “what the limits are” in racing situations.

Zak Brown questions Red Bull’s handling of Max Verstappen

Verstappen and Norris came to blows while duelling for the lead in the closing laps of last weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, with both drivers suffering punctures in the incident at Turn 3 on Lap 64 of 71.

That incident opened the door for George Russell to collect Mercedes’ first F1 victory since the penultimate race of the 2022 season in Brazil.

Andrea Stella, the McLaren team principal, was firm on the matter and claimed the FIA’s failure to punish Verstappen “properly” after a series of incidents with Lewis Hamilton in 2021 had emboldened the Red Bull driver to race with such aggression.

Appearing in Thursday’s drivers’ press conference ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, Norris cut a reflective figure and backtracked on his call for Verstappen to issue an apology for the incident, suggesting the Dutchman did not deserve a 10-second penalty for causing a collision.

However, Brown appeared to double down on Stella’s stance in the team representatives’ press conference, calling for full-time stewards to be used in F1 before accusing Red Bull of a “lack of respect” for the rules.

His comments come after David Croft, the F1 commentator, called for top Red Bull figures to visit the stewards, accusing the likes of Christian Horner of “mollycoddling” Verstappen by absolving him of blame over team radio.

Brown told media including PlanetF1.com: “The battle was quite an epic battle between two of the best drivers in Formula 1. It was quite an epic battle – exciting for the fans, exciting for everyone in Formula 1.

“I think it was a matter of time until we saw the two of them going head to head.

“Obviously, an unfortunate outcome of what was a very small touch, but I think as we reflect on the weekend I think we need – and I think this is something that the FIA agrees with – to invest more in our stewarding to have greater consistency and enforcement of the regulations.

“I think having part-time stewards [is flawed]. It’s a very difficult job, it’s quite complex and so to do it on a part-time basis for the level Formula 1 is at is difficult.

“Max and Lando were just duking it out as you’d expect them to do and until someone tells Max that’s against the regulations, he’s not going to know any different.

“I think there were missed opportunities for the stewards to make note.

“Also disappointed that such a great team like Red Bull, the leadership almost encourages it because you listen on the radio, what was said, we all have a responsibility on the pit wall to tell our drivers the dos and don’ts and what’s going on in the race.

“And so I think we need to have respect for regulations and we’ve seen there be lack of respect, whether it’s financial regulations or sporting, on-track issues with fathers and things of that nature that I just don’t think that’s how we need to go racing.

“We need to guide our drivers on what’s right and wrong and I think had it been addressed earlier, maybe that incident wouldn’t have taken place.

“A racing incident that I think could have been avoided if the pit wall and the stewards had maybe been more on top of what the regulations say you can and can’t do.”

Pushed on his call for full-time stewards, Brown pointed to the moment Norris triggered a track-limits penalty for track limits by taking to the run-off area in a botched attempt to overtake Verstappen.

With Norris ceding the position to Verstappen at the very next corner, the McLaren boss felt a penalty for his driver was unnecessary.

He said: “I think given the level Formula 1 is at, how difficult the job is, [full-time stewards are required].

“Hats off to the stewards that are here every weekend. It’s not to be disrespectful of what they’re doing. I think it’s hard to do on a part-time basis. We’re all racing full time, it’s a big sport.

I also think things need to be looked at with track limits. When Lando went off trying to pass Max, that was just a good brave move and I think we want to encourage drivers to have good racing.

“For me, track limits are about cutting the track to get a better lap time.

“He gave the position back right away, it was clearly a slower sector, so I think there’s some things that need to be reviewed and tightened up just so we have greater consistency because I think you hear the drivers say they’re a little bit confused as to what’s on and what’s off.”

Brown went on to disagree with Norris’s suggestion that Verstappen did not deserve a penalty for causing a collision, claiming the most appropriate punishment was “what they gave” to the Red Bull driver.

He added: “You’re supposed to give a driver a car’s width and he didn’t.

“It’s unfortunate – it could have just been a small rub and they both carried on – but I thought that was the right penalty, because that’s what the rule book says.

“But again, I think Max is an awesome racing driver, fighting for the lead and it’s our responsibility as teams to let the drivers know what the limits are.

“And if you don’t, I wouldn’t expect Max to do anything differently.”

