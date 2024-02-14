First look as the McLaren MCL38 breaks cover at Silverstone

McLaren is the latest team to reveal their 2024 F1 car, the MCL38, and isn’t she a beauty?

The eighth team on the 2024 grid to showcase their new car for this year’s championship, McLaren unveiled the MCL38 on Wednesday as Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were at hand for the big reveal.

The team-mates, who will continue together for a second season, took the covers off McLaren’s 2024 challenger having already unveiled the car’s colours back in January.

In Pictures: 2024 McLaren MCL38

Last month the Working team showcased their 2024 colour, but on Wednesday it was time for the world to see the new Formula 1 car.

Ahead of its first on-track run, a 200km shakedown, McLaren revealed the new car to the world.

The MCL38’s livery is broadly similar to the look McLaren has run since it took much of the initial colour scheme off 2022’s MCL36 to save weight.

The Woking team kept most of the car’s details hidden in the limited number of pictures released by the team.

The 2024 will be raced by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as the team-mates, who finished on the podium nine times last season, continue their partnership for a second season.

Piastri said: “It’s great to be able to drive the MCL38 on track for the first time today. It’s an important milestone in our development for the year and I’m excited to see it on track in its new livery.”

