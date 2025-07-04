McLaren may have won the Austrian GP by a clear 20-second margin, but the championship leaders aren’t holding back as they arrived at Silverstone with a new floor for the MCL39.

McLaren clinched a fourth 1-2 result of the season at the Red Bull Ring as Lando Norris led home Oscar Piastri, with the team pulling 200 points clear of second-placed Ferrari in the standings.

British Grand Prix: McLaren introduce new performance parts for Silverstone

But that impressive showing has not slowed the team’s development plan, McLaren bolting a new floor onto the MCL39 for their home race at Silverstone.

Revising the floor geometry in a performance-related upgrade, the changes have been made to improve the flow conditioning and redistribute suction to gain overall aerodynamic performance.

The Woking team has also changed the rear brake duct inlet, which affects flow conditioning and brake cooling.

Likewise Red Bull have brought a new floor to the Northamptonshire track, revising the surfaces to improve pressure distribution over the length of the floor, which should allow for the load to be extracted whilst maintaining adequate flow stability.

The RB21’s floor also features new fences.

Neither Ferrari nor Mercedes have responded with upgrades, having updated their cars at the previous race in Austria.

McLaren lead the Constructors’ Championship on 417 points with Piastri sitting P1 in the Drivers’ standings, 15 points up on Norris.

Max Verstappen leads the race to join the McLaren team-mates on the season’s podium, nine points ahead of George Russell with Charles Leclerc a further 27 off the pace.

Meanwhile, the Silverstone-based Aston Martin team has the biggest list of new parts, including a new floor, floor fences, floor edge, and engine cover. All the parts are performance based as the team looks to improve on their P8 in a tightly packed second half of the Constructors’ standings.

Haas has also updated the VF-25’s floor while also bringing a revised sidepod inlet to the track. It’s designed to improve flow alignment, enabling cleaner airflow delivery to the rear of the car to improve overall car performance.

Racing Bulls has a new front wing, Williams has changed the FW47’s floor fences and Sauber come armed with a new floor.

Alpine has not brought any new parts.

