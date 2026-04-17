Lando Norris says McLaren’s participation in this week’s Pirelli tyre test was a “useful learning opportunity” following lost track time with the MCL40 at the start of the F1 2026 season.

McLaren and Mercedes took part in a two-day tyre test this week at the Nurburgring, marking the first time current F1 machinery has run at the legendary German circuit since the one-off Eifel Grand Prix in 2020.

Lando Norris welcomes ‘useful learning opportunity’ with McLaren MCL40

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Norris’s teammate Oscar Piastri was limited to 66 laps on the opening day of the test after suffering a technical problem with the MCL40.

Norris took over driving duties on Wednesday, adding 108 laps to McLaren’s total and clocking a best laptime of 1:33.640s.

The test had originally been scheduled to take place in Jeddah in the aftermath of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, which was cancelled last month along with the Bahrain GP.

Teams are heavily restricted in Pirelli tyre tests in terms of car setup with run plans dictated by F1’s sole tyre supplier.

Lando Norris vs Oscar Piastri: McLaren head-to-head stats for F1 2026 season

F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between teammates

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McLaren, which claimed a drivers’ and constructors’ title double last year, has experienced a mixed start to the F1 2026 season.

Piastri failed to start his home race in Australia following an accident on the reconnaissance lap before both drivers suffered a DNS at the second round in China.

McLaren appeared to get back on track at the last race in Japan, where Piastri recorded the team’s first podium finish of the season by finishing second, with Norris coming home fifth.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com by McLaren, Norris commented that the team’s outing at the Nurburgring proved “useful” after some lost track time at the start of F1 2026.

He said: “This test was a very productive two days for us.

“The aim was to help Pirelli with their tyre development for the future and we provided as much detailed feedback as we could.

“It’s been a while since we’ve driven here at the Nurburgring, so it’s great to get back out on track.

“I’ve driven here in pretty much every category, so it’s cool to be able to drive it in this era of Formula 1 cars.

“After lacking some track time at the start of the season, it was good to get back behind the wheel again.

“Sessions like this, even if they aren’t for testing our own upgrades, provide learning opportunities which are useful as we look to push forward this season.

“Time to regroup at home now and get ready for Miami.”

Piastri added: “It was good to get back in the car during this break, with the focus on helping Pirelli gather information on these tyres.

“Overall, it was a useful day. We can’t make any changes in these tests, but it’s always good to get the opportunity to make sure all systems work and to get a better understanding of the car, especially with the new regulations.

“We obviously don’t race here, but it’s still nice to experience such a unique circuit again.

“The Nurburgring is an old-school track with the kerbs and run-offs, which makes it more rewarding when you get things right.

“We’ll spend a bit of time back in Woking now as we prepare to go racing again in Miami.”

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