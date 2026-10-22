AUSTIN – McLaren is bringing upgrades to the United States Grand Prix, with the new parts focused not only on performance but also on braking reliability.

The team will also trial new floor parts after team principal Andrea Stella revealed McLaren wanted to test “some of the fundamental concepts” that will be carried over into next year’s car.

McLaren’s United States GP upgrades target braking reliability and 2027 car development

Entering the final quarter of a season of momentum swings influenced by the teams’ development programmes, McLaren has lost ground to Ferrari while also being overtaken by Red Bull on the race track.

It has left the team vulnerable in the fight to join Mercedes on the podium in the championship standings.

McLaren, with 339 points, trails Ferrari by 105 points while Red Bull, after back-to-back victories for Max Verstappen, is just seven points behind the Woking team.

Stella revealed in Singapore that McLaren will continue to bring updates for the McL40 over the course of the next few races.

But while the team is hoping the upgrades will put it back in contention for podiums, and even race wins, the aim is also to test concepts that can be carried over into next year’s car.

“We do plan to deliver some upgrades,” the Italian told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media. “We hope that they will be able to fill in this gap we have to the best cars and put McLaren in condition to fight for podiums on merit, and then victory.

“This, I think, will probably be in the last three races because the upgrades have to be delivered in phases – and it is important for us to deliver upgrades because we are in a close fight for a championship position.

“We also want to prove some of the fundamental concepts that we’ll carry into next year’s car, because at this level of maturity of the cars, you are starting to push the aerodynamic development, and you may start to see some things work.

“Others may not work because the aerodynamics are starting to get complicated enough after basically two years of development, if we consider that development started on January 2nd, 2025, and now we are well into 2026.

“So after two years, it is complex. It may go right. It may go wrong. So we want to test some of the fundamentals we carry into next year.”

McLaren chief technical officer Rob Marshall confirmed that the first batch of new parts will be introduced at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

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“We’re bringing a modest selection of upgrades for this event,” Marshall confirmed, “aimed at improving some braking reliability and performance issues.

“We also have some small floor changes to test. We have all seen how difficult it is to predict the relative performance of the top teams over the last five or six races.

“Obviously, there are many factors in play here: cars being upgraded, cars suiting and drivers liking certain circuits among other factors.

“The last few races have not been great for us, but I think we’re getting stronger again and Austin is probably a better circuit for our car.”

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