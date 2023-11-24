McLaren make huge F1 engine decision for 2026 regulation changes

McLaren have announced a long-term renewal of their power unit partnership with Mercedes, until at least the end of 2030.

The McLaren-Mercedes partnership has been a long-standing one in Formula 1, and with a huge change in the sport’s technical regulations in 2026, McLaren have thrown their backing behind Mercedes for their engine custom.

Honda, Red Bull and Audi will all be producing their own engines alongside Renault and Ferrari from 2026, but McLaren have opted for continuity in this critical decision.

McLaren choose to keep Mercedes power for five more seasons

McLaren’s existing deal with Mercedes ran until the end of 2025, but the team have renewed their contract through to 2030, with a huge regulation change coming in 2026.

This will see innovations such as fully sustainable fuel being used in Formula 1 engines, alongside a greater focus placed on electrical power, creating a 50/50 split in internal combustion power and electric power.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with McLaren Racing to at least the end of this decade,” commented Markus Schaefer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer.

“The long-term nature of this agreement reflects our shared trust and commitment to our future power unit strategy. Together, we look forward to building momentum towards 2026 and the beginning of another new era of an electrified innovative power unit design in Formula 1.”

“It has been a cornerstone of our motorsport strategy to work with strong customer teams,” explained Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, Toto Wolff.

“This has many advantages: it gives a clear competitive benchmark, accelerates our technical learning, and strengthens the overall F1 business case for Mercedes-Benz.

“McLaren have been fierce and fair competitors since 2021, especially in the second half of this season. McLaren’s strong performances underline the importance of transparent and equal supply to all customer teams in the sport, if we wish to achieve the goal of 10 teams capable of fighting for podium finishes.”

“The team at HPP enjoys a long and successful history with McLaren, and we’re delighted to confirm the extension of the relationship into the new regulation cycle,” commented Hywel Thomas, Managing Director, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.

“Securing this agreement now, with two full seasons until we race the 2026 power unit, gives us a great opportunity to optimise our combined efforts for lap time. We are looking forward to renewing our relationship and working together towards that goal.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said: “Mercedes-Benz have been a brilliant and reliable partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team. The extension signifies the confidence that our shareholders and the wider team have in their powertrains and the direction we’re taking with them into the new era of regulations ahead.

“We have been successful together, both in the last three seasons and when they previously powered the team, so we look forward to the success to come as we continue our journey to fight consistently at the front of the grid.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren F1 Team, said, “We are pleased to confirm a long-term renewal of our power unit deal with Mercedes-Benz into the new era of regulations. We have great confidence in Mercedes and our relationship with them.

“They’ve supported our journey back to the front of the grid so far, and the security and stability this partnership brings is vital in ensuring we remain on this upward trajectory. I would like to thank them for their collaboration so far and we look forward to the years to come.”

