Ralf Schumacher believes McLaren’s concerns about its collaboration with Mercedes HPP are simply an attempt to deflect from its defeat at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes had a clear advantage over the chasing pack, including its engine customer teams, at the Albert Park circuit where George Russell converted pole position into a race win as he led home his teammate Kimi Antonelli in a Mercedes 1-2.

Ralf Schumacher rejects McLaren concerns over Mercedes power unit collaboration

McLaren’s Lando Norris was fifth on the day, more than 50 seconds down on Russell.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella admitted he was surprised by the difference in performance between Mercedes and McLaren given the two teams were running the same engine.

“We remain a little puzzled by the difference we see in the data between the speed of our car, and the speed of other cars using the same power unit,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Melbourne.

“It clearly indicates that we should be doing a better job in understanding how to utilise the power unit with the complexities that came with the 2026 regulations.”

Calling for closer “collaboration” with Mercedes HPP, he added: “I have to say, since we are a customer team, this is the first time that we feel we are on the back foot. Even when it comes to the ability to predict how the car will behave and the ability to anticipate how we can improve the car.”

Wolff shrugged off Stella’s comments, adamant Mercedes has and will continue do its best for its customers, which this year includes McLaren, Williams and Alpine.

“Whether you have a customer that’s on your gearbox or suspension, and in the same way on the power units, the development slope is very steep and you can never deploy things to make everybody happy,” he said.

“But I think most important is we’re trying to provide a good service, and that’s always the way.”

Former F1 driver Schumacher has backed Wolff and Mercedes in the debate as he cannot see why Mercedes, needing all the data it can get from its new power unit, would hold back information.

“First of all, it must be said that Toto Wolff has nothing to do with the Mercedes engine side. The customer is the same, with the team being the factory team, which is the first to try things out,” he told Sky Deutschland’s Backstage Boxengasse podcast.

“I would be surprised if the information wasn’t there at all, or only on the last day of testing. That can happen, but Mercedes is always very transparent about this. What good does that do them?

“Last year, because things weren’t going so well for their own team, at least a Mercedes power unit was in front and had the strongest engine, which is what they expect.”

Instead, the German puts McLaren’s concerns down to the team being soundly beaten by Mercedes in Melbourne.

The Brackley squad entered the season as the pre-season favourites and so far has lived up to the billing.

Russell took pole position by almost eight-tenths ahead of the nearest non-Mercedes driver and kept the Ferraris at bay in the second half of the grand prix after an early tussle with Charles Leclerc.

“Yes, from my point of view, and I think you also have to see what Mercedes’ strengths were before. Now, in the era when Mercedes is strong again, they’ve come back to the concept,” Schumacher continued.

“This key seems to work perfectly with Mercedes, and that has become even more important now with this level of performance.

“That’s why the teams should keep quiet, because I can say one thing for sure. Anyone who knows Mercedes, I can tell you, they know why (rivals are) doing this.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

