McLaren identify ‘very quick’ nearest challengers after Japanese GP practice

Both McLaren drivers pointed to Mercedes as potential challengers this weekend, with Oscar Piastri admitting the team needs to remain “on our toes” at the front.

Lando Norris acknowledged McLaren are likely still “at the top” in terms of outright pace, but highlighted Mercedes and George Russell specifically as a potential threat at the Japanese Grand Prix.

McLaren duo: Mercedes appear ‘very quick’ in Japanese GP challenge

Norris topped FP1 at Suzuka on Friday, before Piastri headed a McLaren 1-2 in a heavily red flag-interrupted FP2 session later in the day, with four separate stoppages taking place.

Without as many reference points for long-run data and single-lap pace, teams are likely to spend FP3 trying to make up for lost time in FP2.

But from what they could garner, both McLaren drivers were wary of the pace Mercedes were able to show on Friday.

When asked about how the pecking order is stacking up after practice, Piastri said after FP2: “It’s really hard to know.

“I think FP1 was difficult to get get pace out of the car. I think FP2, I was much more comfortable, but I think Mercedes looked very quick as well. [They] just didn’t find much on the softs, which I think with this kind of session, it’s always a bit tricky to get a proper read.

“I think the pace is there, and I’m feeling confident that we’ve got good pace for the rest of the weekend, but it’s still still a little bit tricky at this point. So, I think we’ve still got to be on our toes.”

More on the Japanese Grand Prix after the first day of running

👉 Japanese GP: Piastri tops FP2 as Doohan, Alonso and fire trigger red flags

👉 Japanese GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Suzuka?

As for Norris, the early World Championship leader agreed the Silver Arrows appear to be their main competition at this point, with Red Bull and Ferrari not quite appearing in the picture at this stage – highlighting Russell’s performances in particular.

“I still think we’re at the top, but I think George [Russell] was very quick this morning, just as quick as us,” Norris said.

“So I think Mercedes is in a good place. Maybe Red Bull looked a little bit further off, but they have looked further off into qualifying, and then they get a bit closer again.

“So, to be honest, I think the normal… but just a messy session. So I don’t think this session was probably the best example of where everyone was.

“Maybe FP1 was a better example that you kind of saw teams in order, but I still expect it to be close and a tough battle tomorrow. I mean… I hope it’s not! I hope it’s nice and easy for us, but I’m sure, Mercedes, at least with George from today’s showings, will be challenging us a bit tomorrow.”

Read next: Alonso suffers ‘weird’ Japanese GP off after high-speed beaching