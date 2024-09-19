Here are all the main F1 news storylines after a busy media day ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.



The Singapore Grand Prix is upon us, and there was plenty of news to digest after all the drivers faced the media at Marina Bay.

F1 news: FIA issue statement on rear wing flexibility

McLaren’s rear wing ‘mini-DRS’ has been the focus of plenty of speculation since being spotted in action in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

With the car passing every FIA scrutiny and static test thrown at it, the rear wing is compliant with the regulations – but the FIA says it’s currently looking more closely at the information now available to it from Baku.

“If a team successfully passes all deflection tests and adheres to the regulations and technical directives, they are deemed to be in full compliance and no further action will be taken,” the governing body told PlanetF1.com in a statement.

“The FIA is currently reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and is considering any mitigating measures for future implementation.

“This is part of the standard process when scrutineering technical legality and the FIA retains the authority to introduce regulatory changes during the season if required.”

Daniel Ricciardo’s future uncertain as potential last Grand Prix weekend gets underway

The other big news of the media day in Singapore focused on Daniel Ricciardo as rumours about his future swirl.

Will the Australian be in F1 in 2025? Will he see out the season with VCARB this year, as Liam Lawson waits patiently on the sidelines for his opportunity?

Certainly, Ricciardo wasn’t able to clarify for certain whether he’ll be in the car for the rest of the year as Red Bull makes up its mind on what to do with its driver line-ups.

“I’m also not going to stand here too boastful and confident [about staying put for the rest of 2024],” he said.

“I believe I will be, but let’s obviously see.”

Asked directly if Singapore could prove to be his final F1 appearance, he replied: “I don’t think so, but I also don’t want to stand here and be the lawyer.

“Look, I would say no, but also we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it’s nothing new in some ways.

“I don’t want to also be like: ‘Oh no. 100 per cent [safe], I’ll bet all my house on it.’

“I’ve been around too long.”

McLaren reveals striking ‘MP4’ livery for Singapore Grand Prix

For Singapore, McLaren will race sporting a special livery carrying their papaya, mixed with the white from their MP4 era, when McLaren was collecting F1 titles in the 1980s and ’90s.

The ‘Legend Reborn’ livery was co-designed by McLaren and team sponsor OKX and “celebrates the iconic MP4 era of McLaren, from 1981 to 1996” as the MP4 series is widely regarded as some of the greatest F1 cars ever made. The livery combines the MP4 era with McLaren’s modern use of papaya as a way of “honouring the heritage of the team”.

Max Verstappen defends use of ‘F-Word’ after gentle admonishment in press conference

During Thursday’s press conference in Singapore, Verstappen described his feeling in the car in Azerbaijan as being completely “f**ked” – leading host Tom Clarkson to remind him to keep his language clean.

Shortly after, Verstappen was asked for his thoughts on the use of bad language in F1 and on team radio, at a time when the FIA is pushing to reduce to amount of foul language used by the drivers during a race on team radio.

Verstappen wasn’t impressed, saying: “I mean, it’s not even that bad, right? I mean, the car was not working. The car is ‘effed’, yeah, and then ‘excuse me for the language’, but come on, like, what are we?

“Five-year-olds, six-year-olds? Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, I mean, they will eventually swear anyway, even if the parents will not allow it.

“When they grow up, they will walk around with their friends and they will be swearing. So, you know, this is not changing anything.”

Sergio Perez’s father released from hospital in Mexico

Some good news to wrap up the day after Sergio Perez’s collision with Carlos Sainz triggered a medical emergency at home last Sunday, with his father Antonio Perez Garibay suffering a pre-infarction leading to his hospitalisation.

Following a period of monitoring, Mr. Perez Garibay has been released from hospital and is now resting up at home.

