F1 2025 championship leaders McLaren have announced that they will compete in a special livery in collaboration with team sponsor OKX at this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

McLaren have enjoyed a strong start to the F1 2025 season, winning five of the seven races held to date to establish a commanding lead over the opposition.

McLaren reveal special livery for 2025 Monaco and Spanish GPs

The reigning champions hold a 132-point lead in the Constructors’ standings entering the Monaco Grand Prix, with drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris separated by 13 points at the head of the Drivers’ Championship.

McLaren have run a number of special liveries for the Monaco Grand Prix over recent years, with the beloved Gulf colour scheme appearing at the 2021 event.

The team ran a special ‘Triple Crown’ livery in Spain and Monte Carlo in 2023 to mark McLaren’s history of success at the Monaco GP, the Indianapolis 500 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance event.

Last year, McLaren ran a special yellow, green and blue colour scheme in a tribute to the late Ayrton Senna to mark 30 years since the death of the F1 legend.

Ahead of this year’s Monaco GP, McLaren have confirmed that the MCL39 will appear in a special livery intended as a tribute to the M7A, the car with which team founder Bruce McLaren collected the team’s first F1 win at the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix.

McLaren will run a special livery in Monaco and Barcelona in a nod to the M7A car

McLaren’s special livery, brought to life in collaboration with long-term sponsor OKX, will be retained for next weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona.

Norris and Piastri will wear special white race suits for the occasion.

Louise McEwen, chief marketing officer of McLaren Racing, said: “We’re always proud to be able to celebrate our storied legacy.

“Working with OKX on this latest livery enhancement is a great way to not only celebrate this history, but also the innovation and forward-thinking nature that inspires both McLaren and OKX brands.

“I can’t wait to see the cars on track over the next two race weekends.”

Haider Rafique the chief marketing officer of OKX, said: “Over the years, Formula 1 has seen huge amounts of change, from technological developments to the recent growth in fandom, the sport’s culture has evolved and there’s a fantastic attitude of freedom to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

“This aligns perfectly with our mission to challenge conventional ways of thinking about money and finance and Riviera livery symbolizes this transformation and the elegance and innovation both OKX and McLaren are known for.”

