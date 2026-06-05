McLaren has introduced six new parts for the Monaco Grand Prix, including a rear wing concept similar to those seen on the Mercedes and Red Bull cars.

PlanetF1.com reported on Thursday that Mercedes and Red Bull arrived in Monte Carlo with eye-catching rear wing designs, featuring extra winglets added to the activation pods. McLaren is also running a similar concept.

McLaren introduces Monaco rear wing upgrade

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The extra winglets are intended to increase downforce in response to the absence of active aero for Monaco, with the rear wings set to remain in a fixed position throughout this weekend.

The winglet cascade is just one of six new parts that McLaren has brought for the MCL40 this weekend.

The car features a larger engine cover to increase overall cooling capacity, a revised beam wing, and tweaks to the rear corner. All three changes are performance-based.

On the reliability side, the team has introduced a floor stay that is attached to the diffuser to improve robustness and deflection.

But given that Monaco is a unique circuit, the reigning world champions also have two Monaco-specific parts with a new front suspension and the rear wing winglet cascade.

Mercedes has also changed its winglets, confirming the modification is due to the absence of the SM mechanism, with Red Bull confirming the same.

The two designs, though, differ according to the FIA’s upgrade notes. Mercedes has added “small winglets within the rear wing SM fairing volume” while Red Bull has extended the “SM fairing” while the rear wing also has “a central extension”.

Red Bull’s RB22 also features a new front corner and engine cover, both introductions based on reliability.

Ferrari, meanwhile, has a new front suspension, floor body and diffuser with all three changes billed as circuit-specific.

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Williams has updated its car with two new performance parts, focusing on the front suspension and the exhaust tailpipe, while Racing Bulls has changed the front suspension and also added winglets to the SM pod.

On a weekend in which every team introduced revised parts, Aston Martin has a new tailpipe and front suspension, Haas a new front suspension and rear wing, Audi has brought a new front and rear wing as well as engine cover, and Alpine has also added winglets to its rear wing.

Formula 1’s newcomer, Cadillac, has a new rear wing and exhaust tailpipe for its debut Monaco Grand Prix.

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