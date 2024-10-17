McLaren had one of their cars hauled aside for additional checks following the Singapore Grand Prix, for a second race in a row.

After his third-place finish on the streets of Singapore, Oscar Piastri’s car was selected for a more thorough scrutineering check by the FIA.

FIA strip down Oscar Piastri’s McLaren MCL38

Aside from regular scrutineering, the FIA stewards select a car at random from the top 10 for a more thorough inspection and focus on a particular area of the car to ensure conformity with the regulations.

In Singapore, the car selected was Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, with the FIA document released during the United States Grand Prix weekend to explain what had been checked.

“After the race in Singapore, car number 81 [Oscar Piastri] was randomly chosen among the top 10 cars for more extensive physical inspections,” said the FIA.

“Subject to these physical inspections were the homologated gearbox and component classification, the gearbox dimensions, the gear ratios, and the UIIL submission for the inspected RNC assembly.

“All inspected components and items were found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula 1 Technical Regulations.”

By chance, Piastri’s car was also selected for this inspection following the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which he won. At Monza, the car selected for additional checks was Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Heading to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after three weekends off as F1 enjoyed an unusual ‘autumn break’, McLaren is aiming to extend its lead in the Constructors’ Championship over rivals Red Bull, while Lando Norris aims to close in further on Max Verstappen’s 52-point lead.

Piastri’s help will no doubt prove invaluable to Norris as the final six race weekends unfold, and the Australian – who won his maiden Grand Prix at this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix – said momentum is now firmly on the Woking-based squad’s side.

“It’s great to be back racing after a short break,” he said.

“It was good to have a few weeks to recharge but also work with my engineers to prepare for the next few races.

“We’ve built up some incredible momentum now, so it’s just about continuing to consistently execute good results from our side.

“I’m looking forward to heading back out to Austin. It’s a really cool place to go to with awesome fans and great food.

“The Sprint provides some good opportunities and we’re also carrying a chrome livery which looks great. Let’s go and get another strong result for the team.”

