Oscar Piastri believes McLaren can be in the hunt for victory at every race for the rest of the season, given they have performed at high levels at “three very different circuits” in the past three rounds.

Piastri followed Charles Leclerc over the line to claim a podium at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, continuing the team’s impressive rate of progress since their raft of upgrades at last season’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri: McLaren ‘can be confident wherever we go’

While they have moved to a new chassis this season with the MCL38, McLaren have kept up their development plan and managed to leapfrog the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin in the competitive order, with Lando Norris having won his first career Grand Prix in Miami earlier this month.

But what is encouraging Piastri more is that McLaren have been competitive on tracks with different profiles, with Miami, Imola and Monaco all presenting different challenges for the drivers and cars.

He pointed to the team having been one of the slowest cars in Miami last season to going on to win the race this time around, with the convergence at the front of the field encouraging for their prospects moving forward.

“I think so,” Piastri told media including PlanetF1.com when asked if he believes McLaren can ‘factor’ in the fight for wins at every race for the remainder of the year.

“I think it’s been three very different circuits in the past three races, and we’ve been competitive at all of them.

“Miami was probably one of our worst circuits before this year. Imola has always been kind to us, but we had a very strong weekend there, and here’s been… Let’s say our car’s never been the strongest in the slow corners, and this weekend we’ve been very quick again.

“So I think we can be confident wherever we go. I feel like we don’t have to rely on the high-speed circuits like we did last year to get our results, which is a very exciting thing to have going forward.

“I think the pecking order is as tight as it’s ever been, especially this weekend.

“Going into qualifying, I think we thought that there could be any one of four teams on pole, which I don’t think we’ve been able to say for a while.

“So, I think we can definitely be in the fight every weekend.”

Piastri is currently sixth in the Drivers’ Championship after his Monaco Grand Prix podium, with McLaren third in the Constructors’ standings on 184 points – 68 points behind second-placed Ferrari and 92 behind leaders Red Bull.

