On the eve of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest major Formula 1 headlines.

The McLaren “papaya rules” of engagement continue to generate talk with the team now backing Lando Norris fully, who responded to this development and Oscar Piastri’s willingness to concede a win if needs be. All this and more to get through, so let us dive into the action.

McLaren ditch ‘papaya rules’ as Lando Norris becomes the focus

Race hard, but clean had been the expectations of Norris and McLaren team-mate Piastri under their “papaya rules”, but Piastri’s bold overtake on Norris during the opening lap at Monza – which saw him take the lead – sent McLaren into review mode as Norris moves into Drivers’ Championship contention against Max Verstappen.

And the result is that McLaren will now throw all its weight behind Norris, the news delivered to Piastri, who according to McLaren team boss Andrea Stella, would even be willing to give up a win to Norris if needs must.

Lando Norris has Oscar Piastri’s support when needed

Norris, understandably, was “thankful” to receive this McLaren support as team and driver chase the F1 2024 title double.

However, as part of the revamped McLaren rules of engagement, Norris is not expecting Piastri to concede a hard-fought win for his benefit.

Lando Norris laps Silverstone in full-size Lego McLaren

LEGO has gone to new levels with the launch of its new LEGO Technic McLaren P1, unveiling to the world a fully driveable car, which Norris put through its paces.

Norris headed to Silverstone – home of the British Grand Prix – to get behind the wheel of this 342,000 LEGO bricks-creation for its first successful test.

Max Verstappen responds to Aston Martin speculation

After Aston Martin successfully lured F1 design guru Adrian Newey to the team, respected Italian publication Autosprint – which correctly called Newey to Aston Martin – highlighted Red Bull’s three-time World Champion and F1 2024 Championship leader Max Verstappen as their next target with talks over an F1 2026 move apparently underway.

And with Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack keeping Aston Martin’s door “open” for Verstappen, the Dutchman did not shut down that possibility, “something maybe for the future” to look at with “other worries” to address in the here and now.

Adrian Newey’s Mercedes ‘couldn’t let it go psychologically’ Abu Dhabi 2021 belief

Verstappen in F1 2024 is chasing his fourth successive Drivers’ title, his first won at the 2021 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race which will live long in the memory due to its controversial finish.

And in Newey’s personal opinion, that “got to” Mercedes and would “affect their psyche” as Lewis Hamilton missed out on a record-breaking eighth title.

