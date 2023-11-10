McLaren driver ‘would love to see’ Andretti given coveted F1 spot

McLaren’s IndyCar driver Pato O’Ward admitted he “would love” to see Andretti on the Formula 1 grid.

O’Ward has plenty of experience with Andretti having won the Indy Lights championship with them in 2018 and now racing against them in the premier IndyCar series.

But as Andretti look to expand their racing ventures with a team in F1, their bid has fallen on deaf ears so far.

McLaren’s Pato O’Ward unsure where Andretti F1 bid stands

Andretti are waiting for the decision on their quest to get onto the F1 grid, having secured the FIA’s backing, but likely face a tougher task from the sport’s commercial arm FOM.

The majority of the current F1 teams appear against the entrance of Andretti with even friend and fellow American Zak Brown hinting at a need to raise the $200 million anti-dilution fee, but the sport’s governing body and fans have largely been in favour of Andretti’s arrival.

O’Ward is another one who would “love to see” Andretti make it to the F1 grid, but admitted he does not know “where they stand anymore.”

“Of course, I’d love to see them in the sport,” the Mexican exclusively told PlanetF1.com “Because that’s more cars, more opportunities. I think that that would be great for both parties.

“But I don’t even know where they stand anymore. I see a lot of news about it and I feel like we’ve all seen a lot of news about it, but I have no idea if it’s going to happen.

“They seem to be a lot closer than what they were a couple months ago. So I think that’s definitely a good sign. But no, I mean, I’d love to see them in Formula 1.”

Some fans have begun to believe there is a personal vendetta against the Andretti family and that question was put to team bosses Brown, Toto Wolff, Guenther Steiner and Mike Krack, though all of them said there was no ill will.

“I​​ don’t know him,” Wolff, the most vocal critic of Andretti’s arrival, clarified. “I think that his father has a fantastic track record. I mean, he’s one of the great names of the sport.

“I think Andretti, as a racing team, has been doing well in the United States and they’ve won the Formula E Championship. But there’s no grudge. If you haven’t really met someone, you can’t have a personal grudge.”

Krack meanwhile said he “can only say good things” about Andretti having worked together in Formula E.

The full interview with Pato O’Ward will be released on Saturday, November 11.

