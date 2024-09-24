McLaren have lured Red Bull’s chief strategist away from Milton Keynes as another senior figure departs the current World Champions.

Will Courtenay is head of race strategy but will leave to take up the role of sporting director at McLaren although Red Bull are insisting he serves out of his contract.

Red Bull’s head of strategy departs for rivals McLaren

When staff members make it known they wish to depart, teams will often relent and grant them a year’s gardening leave before departing but in the case of Courtenay, he will see out his current deal which runs until mid-2026 as Red Bull look to stall the strengthening of their rivals.

Courtenay has been with Red Bull since their first season in 2005 having joined from previous outfit Jaguar and works closely with Hannah Schmitz on the team’s strategy. Courtenay will report to racing director Randeep Singh in his new role.

Andrea Stella said: “We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren. His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function.

“We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships.”

Courtenay is the third high profile departure following Adrian Newey, who will join Aston Martin next year, and Jonathan Wealthy who is moving to Audi.

A spokesman at Red Bull Racing told Dutch publication De Telegraf that Courtenay will remain part of the team until his contract end.

“Will has been offered the position of sporting director at McLaren,” the statement read. “After a long and successful time, during which he has been with the team since the Jaguar days, we are sorry to see him leave, but we wish him all the best with this step up. Will will remain part of the team and will serve out his contract until mid-2026.”

The news also follows Red Bull’s restructuring of their team management, with Max Verstappen’s race engineer GianPiero Lambiase moving up to the role of head of racing from next year.

De Telegraf also reports that McLaren will try to dislodge Courtenay before his contract end but for the time being, Red Bull are holding fast.

