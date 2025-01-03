“Sam Schmidt and Ric Peterson have been great partners and co-owners, and I want to thank them as we continue to build what they started many years ago, and that is a championship caliber NTT IndyCar Series team,” Brown said.

Heading into the 2025 season, McLaren Racing will be the sole owner of its team. Further, former racer and Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan has been appointed as team principal.