McLaren will make revisions to its lower-downforce rear wing following some back-and-forth with the FIA.

After the ‘mini-DRS’ rear wing flexibility of the McLaren MCL38 was spotted on TV footage during last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the FIA has engaged in conversation with the Woking-based squad – who now must make revisions to the rear wing going forward.

McLaren confirms changes to MCL38 rear wing

The lower-downforce McLaren rear wing package used by the team at Monza and Baku saw the ‘mini-DRS’ effect become evident via footage looking backward from race leader Oscar Piastri as he defended against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc down the main straight in Baku.

Even without DRS, the rear wing’s flex saw the upper plane of the wing separating slightly from the lower – resulting in a reduction of drag before the planes would close back together when the speed dropped.

While the rear wing has passed FIA scrutineering and all current static tests, the attention being paid to the rear wing led to an unnamed team approaching the governing body to air its concerns.

Following discussions between McLaren and the FIA, the championship leaders have confirmed it will be making revisions to the rear wing of its lower downforce package – the next expected race the package is likely to be used is the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren has proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA,” McLaren said in a statement provided to media, including PlanetF1.com.

“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”

Breaking news. More to follow…

