VCARB racing director Alan Permane has confirmed the team will be running the Red Bull RB20’s suspension for the rest of F1 2024, starting at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

It comes after McLaren chief Zak Brown’s criticism of the A-B team models in place among certain F1 squads, including Red Bull.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

Teams are allowed to purchase or use permitted parts as customers of others and VCARB confirmed they will be taking on the F1 2024-spec Red Bull suspension in Las Vegas this weekend.

Almost all the teams brought updates with them to Las Vegas, either circuit-specific or performance additions, given the low-downforce nature of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

VCARB were one to look to bring more performance to their car, with the Faenza-based squad in a tight fight for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship with Alpine and Haas.

Every place in the Constructors’ standings is worth a significant amount of prize money to the teams, meaning any performance is worthwhile for them in the final three races.

Permane explained what has been added to the VCARB for this weekend, which includes a significant new part from Red Bull.

“It’s a new rear suspension, so it gives us both an aerodynamic update and a mechanical update – so it should improve lap time,” Permane told media including PlanetF1.com, before confirming that this new suspension, or the permitted elements under the regulations, would be the “full Red Bull spec.”

Permane further confirmed that this suspension model would provide the baseline for VCARB’s F1 2025 car, with Red Bull’s sister team having been brought as close as is allowed under the technical regulations to their ‘senior’ team this season.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has spoken out against the ‘B team’ model in place with the Red Bull teams this season, despite both teams competing independently on race weekends.

Permane was asked if it was ‘easy’ for the team to slot in the updated Red Bull suspension to their car, but the former Alpine man praised the job VCARB managed in getting the new parts onto the car, with a bodywork update combining with new brake drum furniture to allow all three parts to interact from Las Vegas onwards.

“I don’t want to say it was easy, it’s what we’re good at,” he replied.

“It’s what teams are good at, bringing in updates and changing things, and developing cars and making prototype parts very quickly and getting them onto cars.

“It’s been a fantastic job by everyone, certainly in our factory in Faenza, to get it, firstly, pre-fitted, and everything going together well and then getting quantities here for us to race with.

“It was a conscious decision on our part to take it for here, rather than take it earlier in the season.”

