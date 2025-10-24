McLaren and Red Bull summoned over impeding incident in Mexico FP1

McLaren and Red Bull have both been summoned to meet with the stewards after their drivers were involved in an alleged impeding incident during FP1 in Mexico.

The first practice session of the Mexican weekend saw a much-changed grid with nine rookies on track and Red Bull’s may have fallen foul of the sporting regulations.

McLaren/Red Bull summoned to Mexico stewards

Shortly after the conclusion of the session, McLaren and Red Bull were summoned to meet with the stewards after it was alleged that Arvid Lindblad impeded Pato O’Ward at Turn 11.

The drivers and a team representative will meet with the stewards at 14:00 track time to discuss the incident.

Despite driving Max Verstappen’s and Lando Norris’ cars respectively, whatever possible penalty is handed out will not affect the two Championship contenders.

The penalty guidelines state that impeding another driver during free practice comes with a warning, although if the stewards deem it to be dangerous or with ‘apparent intent’, a five-place grid penalty will be awarded.

More to come