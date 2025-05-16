McLaren and Red Bull have arrived at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix armed with a series of upgrades as their F1 2025 battle steps up at Imola.

The return back to Europe and the proximity of the team’s headquarters mean plenty of upgrades up and down the grid for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

McLaren and Red Bull upgrades confirmed for Imola GP

All the leading teams have shown up with upgrades to their machinery for the race at Imola.

McLaren arrives in Imola with a suite of upgrades focusing on aerodynamic efficiency on the already very competitive MCL39, which won the Miami Grand Prix by over 30 seconds last time out.

A revised rear corner and suspension setup aims to improve airflow conditioning and rear downforce.

Complementing this is a high-downforce rear and beam wing combination, which is focused on creating more local load on the mainplane and flap.

Additionally, a minor front suspension modification increases reliability by improving component clearance to ‘other suspension members.’

Red Bull has continued evolving the RB21 after introducing changes to the car at the Saudi Arabian and Miami grands prix.

Targeting localised aerodynamic gains, updates include a revised radiator duct inlet, and the surrounding geometry which has been ‘re-optimised’ for efficiency on the engine cover.

A subtle change has been made to the rear suspension fairing in order to better optimise the shape ‘towards the inboard region’ for aerodynamic gain while, on the rear corner, a revised wheel bodywork and exit ducts have tidied up the local airflow fields.

Meanwhile, Mercedes has introduced changes to the front suspension, front wing and the engine cover.

Reprofiled suspension fairings have been reprofiled for ‘aerodynamic robustness’ and to improve airflow to the rear of the car and, as a result, the floor loading.

On the front wing, element reprofiling has produced a change in upwash field and improves the airflow rearward of this point.

The engine cover changes are primarily aimed at improving engine cooling efficiency as well as airflow to the rear wing.

Ferrari’s rear and beam wing have been tweaked for the higher downforce demands of Imola and is a carryover from last year.

Ferrari say it is ‘not the prime choice’ but does cover the possibility of lower grip conditions.

On the rear corners, revised scoop geometries are aimed at improving the airflow and return local load benefits.

It’s Aston Martin who has shown up with the most updates with revisions to the halo, floor body, fences, and edges, the diffuser, the engine cover and the beam wing.

All of this upgrade package is aimed to work in conjunction with the rest of the package in order to provide fundamental improvements in airflow, balance and a reduction in drag.

Alpine has a reprofiled front wing and flap to distribute loading across its span, while a reprofiled rear bodywork panel will improve airflow at the rear of the car.

Haas, like Aston Martin, has brought along a significant upgrade package.

A new floor body shape facilitates cleaner airflow delivery to the rear, with ‘higher energy extraction from the floor.’

A slimmer floor edge combines with this to provide clean airflow to the rear of the car.

A new diffuser has been designed to work in conjunction with these parts while, at the rear, the rear brake duct lower element has been revised in trim and shape, increasing the load extraction and better control of tyre wake.

The lower suspension fairing has been revised to support these changes.

Sauber and Williams are the only two teams not to have brought along upgrades requiring declaration for this event.

