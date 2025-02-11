McLaren’s aerodynamics Technical Director Peter Prodromou has signed a new contract, keeping him at the team for multiple years to come.

Prodromou, along with the whole technical team, went above and beyond McLaren’s expectations in 2025, clinching the team’s first Constructors’ title since 1998.

McLaren chief rewarded with new deal following title win

Prodromou first joined McLaren in 1991 as a member of the design office, rising up the ranks to Chief Aerodynamicist, but left to join Red Bull in 2006 along with Adrain Newey.

But while Newey strayed in Milton Keynes, Prodromou travelled back to Woking to rejoin McLaren in 2014 as Chief Engineer.

Following James Key’s sacking as Technical Director in 2023, Prodromou was promoted to the role, overseeing the aerodynamics department, and played a key role in designing the 2024 title-winning MCL38.

The 56-year-old Greek Cypriot said: “I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at McLaren F1 Team.

“It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory. Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more World Championships.

“”I’m grateful to [CEO] Zak [Brown] and [Team Principal] Andrea Stella for their continued confidence in me as a Technical Director, Aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level.”

Prodromou is the latest key figure to be tied down to a longer deal following extensions for drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as well as Stella.

The team principal said: “It is my great privilege to confirm the extension of Peter’s contract on a multi-year deal.

“The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team’s performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team’s ninth FIA Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2024.

“The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together.

“Thank you, Peter, for your commitment and dedication to the McLaren F1 Team, we are all proud to call you our teammate.”

