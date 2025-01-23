McLaren sign rival team boss as shock switch made ahead of F1 2025

McLaren has created a new role within its structure, with that position filled by a 2024 rival team boss.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi, who was Sauber’s effective team boss over the past two seasons, will join McLaren for 2025, taking up a new role within the organisation.

Alessandro Alunni Bravi joins McLaren

Italian businessman Alessandro Alunni Bravi will join McLaren Racing as its chief business affairs officer in F1 2025, a new role created for him, with Alunni Bravi set to report directly to CEO Zak Brown. He will also join McLaren’s executive team.

Alunni Bravi had been with Sauber for over seven years, initially joining the Swiss outfit as a board member and serving as General Counsel. Appointed as Managing Director of the Sauber Group in 2022, he became the defacto team boss in 2023 as he took on the official role of team representative.

With the Sauber Group having been completely bought out by Audi, a sale which has now concluded, Alunni Bravi departed the organisation in the middle of January and will start work with McLaren on February 1st.

The newly created position within McLaren will see Alunni Bravi provide leadership across different departments at McLaren – including, but not limited to, legal, driver development, commercial, driver contract management and rights holders/governing body management.

He’s also set to take over leadership of McLaren’s driver development programme. Stephanie Carlin, who had been in charge of this, will be taking on different F1 challenges within the McLaren organsation this year, continuing to report to team boss Andrea Stella.

As well as Sauber, Alunni Bravi has held leadership roles with ART, Spark, and Trident.

“McLaren is a team I have been a huge fan of my whole life, and it therefore sparks special emotions personally to have the opportunity to now work with such an amazing group of people,” Alunni Bravi said.

“I’m so grateful to be joining such a great organisation with the values and culture that are so clear to see from the outside.

“I want to reward the trust and confidence that Zak and the Board have put in me by giving my full dedication and effort to help contribute to the continued success, as I believe teamwork is key to everything. I am so happy to be joining a team that I truly believe sets the benchmark in F1 both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to get started at the beginning of February.”

Brown welcomed Alunni Bravi to the organisation, saying, ““I’m delighted to have Alessandro joining us with his extensive expertise and motorsport background.

“Alongside managing our legal and driver development functions, he will also provide invaluable support on all professional driver business management matters, racing governance activities across our various rights holders and governing body relationships and broad business support to all our racing series as needed. We look forward to welcoming him to the McLaren Racing family in February.”

Separately, McLaren also announced a change on its communications front, with chief communications officer Steve Atkins departing for personal reasons.

“After two hugely rewarding years with the team, I’m stepping down from my role as Chief Communications Officer at the end of February for personal reasons,” he said.

“The role involved significant international travel throughout the year which has been both enriching and challenging, but I feel it’s the right time for me to focus on family priorities while seeking out a new professional challenge that keeps me closer to them.

“I wish everyone in the McLaren family the best for the season ahead and look forward to watching the team go onto greater success.”

