McLaren welcome back major sponsor after split from F1 rival

McLaren has signed a returning sponsor, Estrella Galicia 0,0, to their portfolio for the F1 2024 season after snaffling them away from rivals Ferrari.

McLaren has secured the return of the Spanish beer brand to their sponsorship portfolio for 2024, with the beer company having initially sponsored McLaren in 2019 and ’20.

Estrella Galicia was a personal sponsor of Carlos Sainz, backing the Spanish driver since his arrival into F1 in 2015, but recently parted ways with the Ferrari driver in order to become a prominent team sponsor at McLaren.

McLaren ‘excited’ to boast new sponsor arrival

With Estrella Galicia jumping ship from Ferrari to McLaren, their branding is set to feature on the 2024 McLaren F1 car as well as on the overalls and team kit of race drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

It’s the latest sponsor loss for Ferrari, who also recently removed audio brand Bang & Olufsen from their sponsorship list on their website.

With McLaren having successfully snaffled the former Ferrari sponsor away, Jose Cabanas from Estrella Galicia explained the attraction to pair up with the Woking-based squad.

“As part of our internationalisation process, having great partners alongside you is a key factor for success,” he said.

“McLaren Racing and Estrella Galicia not only share common values such as authenticity, craftmanship, and innovation but also a strong spirit of differentiation and a non-conformist attitude in everything they do.

“We are thrilled to start a new chapter in our F1 journey in papaya colours and I’m sure that we will have great things to toast for during the season.”

Matt Dennington, executive director of partnerships at McLaren, said: “We are delighted to welcome Estrella Galicia back to the McLaren Racing family. We enjoyed a fantastic partnership throughout 2019 and 2020, and it is great to now continue our journey together.

“We’re excited about the upcoming season and building on the positive momentum we had last year, and it’s fantastic to go racing with Estrella Galicia alongside us.”

