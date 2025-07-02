McLaren will embrace the chrome once more in a special livery to grace the MCL39s at the 2025 British Grand Prix.

A joint-nod to the colour scheme of their past and ‘Google Chrome’ partnership, the livery was revealed live to fans attending the team’s McLaren Racing Live: London event in Trafalgar Square on Wednesday.

Chrome and papaya McLaren to hit Silverstone

The third edition of McLaren’s chrome-look livery will give fans more of that widely-popular colour which the team ran with in the 2000s and early 2010s, chrome dominating the side and rear of the MCL39 in its Silverstone trim, while also appearing on the top of the nose.

McLaren is calling this their ‘Legacy at Speed’ livery, with a social media post – showing the Silverstone 2025 MCL39 alongside past examples of McLaren chrome and red liveries – carrying a caption of ‘mirroring our heritage’.

This is the third time that McLaren – which returned to its papaya roots in 2017 – has delivered a chrome-inspired livery, having first done so at the 2023 British Grand Prix, and again at the 2024 United States GP.

The race suits to be worn by Drivers’ Championship leader Oscar Piastri and close pursuer/team-mate Lando Norris also will receive a makeover for Silverstone, the papaya making way for a predominately black look with Google Chrome red, yellow, green and blue running down the sides.

Louise McEwen, McLaren Racing’s chief marketing officer, said: “We know that, while we have millions of fans who have been with the McLaren Formula 1 Team for decades, there are millions more who are new to the sport and the team.

“Being able to celebrate and showcase our long history with the help of Chrome is a fantastic way of bringing these newer fans on the journey with us. To celebrate with so many of our fans in London this week as we get ready for our home race makes it even more special!”

Norris heads into the British GP 15 points behind Piastri at the top of the Drivers’ standings, Norris having delivered an impressive Austrian GP win to boost his title hopes, while McLaren are 207 points clear of Ferrari at the top of the Constructors’ Championship.

