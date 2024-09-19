McLaren will pay homage to a glorious era from their past as it meets present at the Singapore Grand Prix, forming their ‘Legend Reborn’ livery.



McLaren go into the Singapore Grand Prix carrying major momentum after moving to the top of the Constructors’ Championship standings in Baku, a familiar feeling of their past, which will be celebrated at the Singapore GP.

McLaren red and white meets papaya in Singapore

As Formula 1 prepares to go racing in Singapore, McLaren will do so sporting a special livery carrying their papaya, mixed with the white from their MP4 era, when McLaren were collecting F1 titles in the 1980s and ’90s.

The McLaren MP4/4 proved to be one of the most dominant Formula 1 cars of all-time, the team winning 15 of the 16 races in 1988 as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost went head-to-head for the title.

And the modern day MCL38 will pay homage to that era in Singapore, as white appears on the front and rear wings, as well as on the sidepods.

McLaren join Mercedes and VCARB in running special Singapore GP liveries, with Red Bull shelving theirs over weight concerns having not tasted victory in their last seven races.

Oscar Piastri secured his second F1 career victory last time out in Baku, and hopes to be in the hunt once more in Singapore.

“After an incredible weekend securing my second Grand Prix win, I’m ready to go for it again in Singapore,” he said.

“It’s a shorter circuit but an incredibly demanding one for the drivers. We have a good rhythm going in the team, and we now have to keep adding as many points as possible.

“We got some decent points from Singapore last year. With a stronger car, we should be in a position to challenge. Hopefully, we can keep the momentum going.”

His McLaren team-mate Lando Norris, who is challenging Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for the Drivers’ Championship, will look to bounce back from a challenging weekend in Baku, where he recovered to a P4 finish after his shock Q1 exit, successfully taking a further three points out of Verstappen’s lead – now down to 59 points – having also claimed the fastest lap bonus point.

A late collision between Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz gave Norris a welcome two-position boost.

“It feels good going into this race knowing we’re currently first in the Constructors’ Championship,” he said. “The team have done and keep doing an excellent job. We know we now need to keep working hard and delivering consistent results.

“I’m excited for this weekend in Singapore. It’s a great country to visit and it’s cool to race under the lights. This circuit can be quite challenging with the humidity, but I’ve done well here in the past and I’m feeling prepared, so it should be another fun race.”

