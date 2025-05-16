The McLaren Formula E team have issued a statement after a deadly fire at Bicester Motion resulted in three deaths.

Two firefighters and a member of the public lost their lives in the blaze at Bicester Motion, a former Royal Air Force (RAF) base at Oxfordshire, on Thursday evening, with two other firefighters in hospital with serious injuries.

McLaren Formula E team issue statement after Bicester Motion fire

The local council has since confirmed that the fire is now under control.

McLaren operate their Formula E team out of Bicester Motion, which is also home to a number of engineering and classic car restoration businesses.

Andrea Stella and Zak Brown: McLaren’s hierarchy in depth

👉 Who is Andrea Stella? From Michael Schumacher’s engineer to McLaren team principal

👉 Zak Brown car collection: The legendary machines owned by the McLaren boss

In a statement on Friday, McLaren expressed their sympathies to those involved in the tragedy.

McLaren said: “We are extremely saddened to hear about the fatalities and injuries as a result of the fire at Bicester Motion last night.

“We are immensely grateful for the bravery and commitment of the Emergency Services, and our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time.”

Chief fire officer Rob MacDougall said: “It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters.

“Families have been informed and are being supported. Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult of times and we ask for privacy to be respected.

“We cannot release any details at present but will provide further information as soon as we can.”

Damon Hill, the F1 1996 World Champion and former Sky F1 television pundit, was in the area at the time of the incident as he travelled back from an event at the Silverstone museum on Thursday evening.

Hill posted a number of images and clips of the smoky scenes on his personal Instagram account. Upon learning of the true nature of the incident, the 64-year-old issued a statement on Friday morning.

He said: “Very sadly, the fire I saw last night and posted images of here when returning from Silverstone claimed the lives of two firefighters and [a] member of the public.

“My sincere condolences to those affected.”

More on McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lando Norris news

👉 Oscar Piastri news

McLaren announced last month that they will withdraw from Formula E at the end of the current season following a “strategic review.”

The decision came just weeks after the Woking outfit confirmed plans to enter the World Endurance Championship at the beginning of 2027.

McLaren’s WEC entry will see the team compete in the Le Mans 24 Hours, the Indianapolis 500 and the Monaco Grand Prix – the three events comprising the so-called ‘triple crown’ of motorsport – from 2027.

Read next: McLaren vs Red Bull battle steps up as Imola GP upgrades revealed