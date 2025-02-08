McLaren have confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Bianca Bustamante has left the team’s junior scheme ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Bustamante became the first female driver to join McLaren’s junior academy ahead of the 2023 United States Grand Prix.

Bianca Bustamante cuts ties with McLaren ahead of F1 2025 season

The 20-year-old competed in F1’s all-female junior category F1 Academy in 2024, claiming a single podium finish in 14 appearances en route to seventh place in the Drivers’ standings.

Bustamante confirmed at the end of last year that she will step up to the GB3 series with Elite Motorsport in 2025, with the first round of the season scheduled to take place on the weekend of April 26-27 at Silverstone, the home of F1’s British Grand Prix.

Bustamante will be joined in GB3 by Alpine-affiliated star Abbi Pulling, who secured a fully funded drive with Rodin Motorsport for 2025 after winning the F1 Academy title last year.

The GB3 calendar takes in a number of F1 venues including Zandvoort, Spa, the Hungaroring and Monza.

With Bustamante’s stint in F1 Academy over, McLaren have confirmed that her involvement with the team has also concluded.

A spokesman told PlanetF1.com: “Bianca was McLaren’s F1 Academy driver and Driver Development programme member for 2024.

“Having completed her two years in the series, we wish her the best of luck for the future and thank her for her contribution to the team.”

Bustamante is yet to her address her McLaren exit, with the youngster boasting a following of 1.6 million on the social media platform Instagram.

McLaren recently bid farewell to another driver from their roster, with long-serving test and development driver Oliver Turvey joining Williams in a similar role for F1 2025.

Speaking after her move to GB3 was confirmed last year, Bustamante said: “GB3 is a great step to progress up the ladder of single-seater competition.

“Having competed in the F1 Academy for two seasons in F4 machinery, I felt GB3 was the perfect step to learn higher downforce and bigger powered cars, with the next step aimed at Formula 3.

“With the great calendar mixing European and British circuits, as well as a strong grid of drivers, I expect GB3 to provide me with a great learning platform.

“I look back fondly on my F1 Academy years and am proud of what was achieved but I’m now excited to return to the traditional racing ladder with both male and female racers on the grid.

“Elite Motorsport has a proven track record in the GB3 series and my management team and I felt this is due to its strong engineering and focus on driver development.

“I know I will face a lot of challenges so to drive in an experienced and supportive infrastructure were important factors when confirming a team for 2025.”

Eddie Ives, the team owner and manager of Elite Motorsport, added: “We are extremely pleased to welcome Bianca to Elite Motorsport.

“It is very clear Bianca has a fantastic attitude combined with total professionalism.

“I’m confident that with these attributes along with her experience and success she’s already accomplished in such a short space of time, together with the skills of my excellent GB3 team, will no doubt lead to a fantastic season.”

