McLaren issue statement on Gabriel Bortoleto after granting release to Sauber

McLaren say they did not want to stand in Gabriel Bortoleto’s way after agreeing to release him from his contract to take up a race seat with the Audi F1 (Sauber) team for the F1 2025 season.

Audi F1, who will take over the existing Sauber team in F1 2026, confirmed their driver lineup for the F1 2025 season on Tuesday with Bortoleto becoming Nico Hulkenberg‘s team-mate.

McLaren release Gabriel Bortoleto to join Audi F1 team

Bortoleto has established himself as a star of the future in 2024 and leads the prestigious F2 (formerly GP2) standings ahead of the final two rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Clinching the title in F1’s official feeder series would see the Brazilian follow in the footsteps of Hulkenberg as well as Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg, Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

Bortoleto, who is managed by current Aston Martin driver and two-time F1 World Champion Fernando Alonso, joined McLaren’s junior academy at the end of his title-winning F3 season in 2023.

With current race drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under long-term contracts, however, the Constructors’ Championship leaders have agreed to release Bortoleto from his deal in order to further his career.

In a short statement, McLaren said: “Gabriel Bortoleto will be released from the McLaren Driver Development programme at the end of the 2024 season to pursue a new opportunity in his career.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Gabriel over the last year and to have been able to contribute to his success and growth as a driver through the McLaren Driver Development programme.

“We have a strong driver line-up in Lando and Oscar, and therefore we have always been clear that we would not stand in the way of an opportunity for Gabriel to progress whilst we are not in the position to offer him a seat with McLaren.

“We look forward to continuing to support Gabriel in his campaign for the 2024 FIA Formula 2 title and wish him all the best for his career beyond F2.”

Bortoleto, of Sao Paulo, will become the first full-time Brazilian driver to race in F1 since Felipe Massa in 2017.

Speaking after his Audi F1 deal was announced, Bortoleto hailed the German manufacturer’s plans as one of the “most exciting” projects in sport, let alone motor racing.

And he aired his confidence that the team are on course to achieve great things in F1.

He said: “This is one of the most exciting projects in motorsport, if not in all of sports.

“Joining a team that combines the rich motorsport history of Sauber and Audi is a true honour. Beyond simply being a member, I aim to grow with this ambitious project and reach the pinnacle of motorsport.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity given to me by the team and for the chance to work alongside an experienced driver like Nico.

“Both programs have a proven track record of nurturing young talent, and I am confident that together, we will write our own success story.”

Mattia Binotto, the head of the Audi F1 project who is believed to have pushed hard for a permanent deal for Bortoleto, added: “Gabriel has already demonstrated in the junior categories that he has what it takes to be a winning driver.

“We are very pleased that he will become a team member of Sauber and Audi. Together with Gabriel, we are on a journey towards success, and we will evolve into a unified force to shape a new era for Audi in motorsport.

“Nico and Gabriel represent the ideal combination of experience and youth, positioning us strongly for the future.”

