It’s another race week and let us fill you in on Monday’s F1 news, as we begin to look ahead to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Oscar Piastri clarifies team orders position after McLaren talks

Having been asked to move over for Lando Norris at Monza in the closing stages, Oscar Piastri has said talks have taken place behind the scenes at McLaren, and he is not changing his view that the team comes first in his thinking.

“We have had very good discussions this week about what went on and what can be made clearer, what can be improved,” Piastri told ESPN.

“That’s always kind of a learning process, I guess. But yeah, ultimately I know that the team would have my best interests at heart.

“And ultimately, I want to protect that because I can’t have my own success without the team having success. So protecting that is a very important thing for me.”

‘Landostand’ to return at Silverstone in 2026

Lando Norris has announced the return of the ‘Landostand’ at Silverstone in 2026, and provisions have been made by the circuit to house “thousands more” of his supporters at Stowe.

“Because the demand was so high last year, we sold out in a few minutes,” Norris said via Instagram story.

“We have to do it a lot bigger and a lot better, so that’s what we’re trying to do for next year.

“Planning is already in place [for] much, much bigger grandstands, a much cooler experience for everyone, and I’m already excited for the whole thing.”

Max Verstappen instructor ‘lucky’ to have had more power

Max Verstappen’s driving instructor Andreas Gülden says he was “lucky” to have more power as he guided the “hugely” impressive reigning F1 World Champion around the Nurburgring on Friday.

“It was fantastic to drive a few laps ahead of the world champion,” Gülden told De Telegraaf. “Luckily I had a lot more power, otherwise it might not have worked out.

“He was driving on slicks, I was driving on regular street tyres, and I was really pushing tremendously.”

FIA responds to Alex Albon F1 2026 prediction

Alex Albon predicted recently that the drivers with adaptability and the ability to drive the next generation of cars in a clever way will be able to gain an advantage.

FIA single seater director Nikolas Tombazis is unsure that will be the case just yet, however, telling PlanetF1.com: “I think it is a bit too early to make this statement.

“First of all, drivers with high mental capacity have been rewarded ever since the Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher years.

“It’s not like what counts in being a successful driver isn’t just your ability over a single lap to control your steering wheel, your throttle, and your brake. It goes beyond that.”

Marko explains why Horner removal was ‘right decision’

With Laurent Mekies’ technical expertise, Helmut Marko explained that the removal of Christian Horner could benefit Red Bull in that way.

“I think that was the right decision,” Marko declared to ServusTV as per OE24.

“In the complexity of Formula 1, a technician at the top is probably the better solution, everything is then built more from the technical side.”

