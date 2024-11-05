Untelevised team radio from the Brazilian GP sprint race has revealed how Nico Hulkenberg caused confusion on the McLaren pit wall as the team prepared to enforce team orders on Oscar Piastri.

Despite leading most of the sprint from pole position, Piastri swapped positions with Lando Norris in the closing laps to aid his team-mate’s title hopes.

How Nico Hulkenberg complicated McLaren team orders call

The move to enforce team orders came late in the race as the pair were chased by World Championship leader Max Verstappen.

Hulkenberg pulled to the side of the track to retire on Lap 20 of 24, with the incident upping the urgency for McLaren to make the swap happen before the Virtual Safety Car – under which no overtaking is allowed – was deployed.

The sight of Hulkenberg’s stationary car resulted in Piastri’s engineer Tom Stallard instructing his driver to swap places with Norris.

Stallard said: “Oscar, if possible, swap position with Lando.”

However, television pictures then showed Hulkenberg’s car crawling at low speed in the run-off area, potentially removing the need for a Virtual Safety Car, with Stallard quickly backtracking on his request.

“No, Hulkenberg is getting going,” Stallard added. “Do not swap position. Do not swap position.”

Norris, who had already signalled his frustration at the delayed team orders earlier in the race, sounded increasingly miffed as the prospect of a VSC grew, commenting: “Yeah, now then, no?”

The British driver was reassured by his race engineer Will Joseph, who responded: “I’m trying, mate, I’m trying.”

Piastri soon eased his place to let Norris through on the approach to Turn 4 on Lap 22, with the VSC finally deployed at the end of that lap.

The delayed VSC proved a bone of contention for Verstappen and his Red Bull team, particularly after the reigning World Champion suffered an early elimination in qualifying the following day after a delayed red flag following a crash for Lance Stroll.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner questioned why it took so long for Race Control to neutralise both sessions, with both decisions coming after Verstappen had been disadvantaged.

Horner told Sky F1 after qualifying: “It’s hugely frustrating. In a session like that, there’s obviously a huge amount going on.

“I don’t understand why it took so long for the red flag to come out. It’s obviously a big accident at Turn 3, one of the most dangerous corners on the circuit.

“Forty seconds it took to throw the red flag and it’s the second day in a row now that we’ve had very late calls, whether it was a VSC yesterday or the red flag today, the other red flags were all instantaneous.”

Verstappen went on to claim arguably the finest victory of his career at Interlagos, winning from 17th on the grid to take a major step towards a fourth consecutive World Championship.

Norris, who faded from pole position to a sixth-place finish, trails the Red Bull driver by 62 points ahead of the final three races in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

