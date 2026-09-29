McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has confirmed more upgrades will be coming to the MCL40, after a successful package was introduced in Baku.

McLaren brought aerodynamic upgrades to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with Oscar Piastri running in second place for much of the race before a late lock-up saw him plummet out of points contention.

McLaren upgrade push to continue after new Azerbaijan GP parts

Lando Norris was caught up in contact between the two Alpine drivers at a Safety Car restart on Saturday, with Franco Colapinto’s hefty lock-up having punted teammate Pierre Gasly out of contention, with Norris also shunted into the wall on Gasly’s outside.

The weekend’s updates saw McLaren reintroduce its ‘H-Wing’ rear wing concept as seen in Monza, alongside further aerodynamic upgrades.

Despite the team having shifted its priorities onto its 2027 challenger, previously signed-off parts will continue to make their way onto the car before the season concludes.

While no points were scored at the weekend, Stella believes the team saw enough to sign off on the validity of its new parts. In the immediate term, however, he added some parts were damaged when Norris was caught up in Saturday’s collision.

“There’s a tail of parts that will land at trackside, so we will see still some new parts coming to the MCL40,” Stella confirmed to PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Baku.

“But at the moment, as we speak, all the efforts are already concentrated onto next year’s car, and what we see coming trackside is the result of parts being released a few weeks ago.

“The upgrades worked well throughout the weekend, we added some lap time to the car.

More as the F1 2026 season unfolds

The latest F1 2026 Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

“Somehow, we did not see the effect of the upgrades because our car in general does not perform very well in these kinds of corners, so we would have needed a much bigger step to make a difference in Baku.

“We are happy, the data seemed to confirm that there are no issues with the upgrade. So hopefully, there will be more benefit at the coming races.

“This has been a great effort by the entire team. Unfortunately, I think a couple of parts will have been lost with the crash, which is another downside of having been involved in these sort of situations. But luckily, there are some more new parts coming, so we should be okay for the coming races.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Is Fred Vasseur’s Ferrari future in doubt after fresh succession rumours?