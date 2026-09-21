McLaren has revealed its ‘H-Wing’ upgrade is due to return to the MCL40 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, as part of a wider update package.

McLaren had brought its rotating rear wing solution to Monza, though it was not seen on the car at the Spanish Grand Prix last time out.

McLaren reveals return of H-Wing among Azerbaijan GP updates

The reigning Drivers’ and Constructors’ champions are heading to Baku with confirmation that further upgrades are coming to its current package.

Alongside the return of the H-Wing, McLaren confirmed an aerodynamic update would be arriving as the team looks to continue challenging at the front.

These parts will be evaluated in free practice, before a decision is made on whether or not they remain on the car throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

While other teams have already switched substantial focus onto their 2027 cars, McLaren chief technical officer and chief designer, Rob Marshall, acknowledged there is a balancing act in bringing new parts to its car while looking ahead to next year.

“We are still learning about these cars at every event, and we have both overperformed and underperformed against our expectations at different races this season,” Marshall said ahead of the weekend.

“Baku will provide another valuable test of the MCL40 across a very different range of characteristics.

“Energy management and deployment will be particularly important, as will tyre and brake management with the cars arriving at Turn 1 after the long straight with these areas relatively cold.

“Operationally, there is very little margin for error on a tight street circuit. A small mistake can lead to significant repairs, lost track time and resources being diverted away from performance, so confidence, precision and disciplined execution will be essential throughout the weekend.

“With regulatory continuity into next season and the competition at the front so close, our motivation to keep developing the car remains high.

Looking ahead to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Why is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being held on a Saturday?

Perez concern addressed as Cadillac makes F1 2027 decision

“We must balance that with work on next year’s car, but our immediate focus is on delivering more performance and fighting for more victories in 2026, while carrying forward everything we learn.

“We expect any of the top four teams to be capable of winning in Baku, with the chasing pack also getting closer, and we hope to be firmly in the fight at the front.”

Lando Norris heads to Azerbaijan fourth in the Drivers’ standings, five points behind third-placed Lewis Hamilton after a race in Madrid which saw the reigning title-holder lose a likely victory.

An ill-timed Virtual Safety Car from Norris’ perspective left him unable to pit from the lead, with Kimi Antonelli taking advantage of the shorter time loss to gain track position and win in Spain.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: When can Kimi Antonelli win the F1 2026 World Championship?