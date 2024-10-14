McLaren make major US announcement ahead of United States Grand Prix

McLaren has announced a new high-profile partnership with T-Mobile, one which is specifically focused on the United States market.

The official partnership, which comes into force as of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of The Americas, will see McLaren utilise T-Mobile’s 5G coverage for race day, guest and fan purposes.

T-Mobile branding will appear on the McLaren MCL38s driven by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for the remaining US races of F1 2024, those being Austin and Las Vegas, in a deal which continues into F1 2025, when F1 will go racing in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

In addition, the T-Mobile branding will also appear on other areas at McLaren such as on garage headsets.

McLaren Racing co-chief commercial officer Matt Dennington said: “We are delighted to welcome T-Mobile to the McLaren Racing family.

“As our US fan base continues to grow, it is great to be able to work with more partners that will help us increase our presence and ability to activate with our fans in these regions.”

The United States Grand Prix marks the latest crucial weekend in McLaren’s bid for F1 2024 title glory, the Woking squad heading to Austin with a 41-point lead over Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

On the Drivers’ side, McLaren’s Lando Norris – who won last time out in Singapore in dominant fashion – is 52 points behind Red Bull’s Championship leader Max Verstappen.

Norris has six grands prix and three sprint remaining – the US Grand Prix serving as an F1 Sprint weekend – in his bid to deny Verstappen a fourth successive crown.

