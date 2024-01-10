McLaren welcome two ‘mega’ arrivals from rival teams in double F1 swoop

The first image of McLaren new recruits Rob Marshall and David Sanchez has been shared by Zak Brown as he welcomed the duo to the team.

McLaren pulled off quite the coup by attracting not one but two senior staff away from their rivals in 2023.

Former Red Bull member Marshall and Ferrari’s Sanchez have both been recruited to work in McLaren’s resurrected technical department.

Zak Brown welcomes new McLaren recruits

After a poor start to the year in 2023, McLaren made the choice to split their technical director role into three with James Key departing and two new names coming in alongside Peter Prodromou who already worked there.

The nature of F1 contracts meant that both Marshall and Sanchez were unable to start work until January 1 2024 but they have now both been spotted inside the MTC.

“McLaren fans, join me in welcoming David Sanchez and Rob Marshall to our already experienced and talented Technical Leadership Team. Mega! Let’s get to work!” Team CEO Zak Brown said.

In an open letter to fans at the end of 2023, Brown said the hiring of Marshall and Sanchez would ensure McLaren started 2024 “on the front foot.”

“We have plenty to look forward to, both in 2024 and in the years ahead,” Brown said. “Significant recent investments in our infrastructure, including a new wind tunnel, a next-generation simulator and an upgraded manufacturing unit will help accelerate our journey back to the front.

Plus, we have new senior personnel starting with us in January, in Rob Marshall and David Sanchez, who, combined with our already awesome team, should ensure we start 2024 on the front foot.

“In addition, our recent agreement with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Power Trains allows us to continue to use their power units beyond the new engine formula in 2026 and through to 2030.”

Red Bull CEO Christain Horner also admitted that McLaren had gained an asset in Marshall who spent 17 years in Milton Keynes.

“McLaren had a great second half of the year,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“There were times they were very, very competitive – our closest competitor at times during the second half of the season – and they’ve strengthened their team. Rob will for sure be an asset.

“But with Lando and Oscar, who was really impressive as a debutant this year, I think they could well be a factor next year.

