The dust has barely settled after the Monaco Grand Prix, but announcements have already been made at McLaren and Williams ahead of the newly-rebranded Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Alpine will also have its say with the FIA ahead of next weekend, so with that and much more, let’s take you through the headlines.

McLaren swaps drivers for FP1 in Barcelona

Lando Norris will be on the sidelines for FP1 in Barcelona, as Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli steps up for his debut at a race weekend.

The young Italian did not manage to jump straight from Formula 2 into the top category, but has taken in plenty of previous car running with McLaren after joining its junior programme.

He’ll no doubt be looking to impress as, despite McLaren having its drivers contracted beyond next season, the driver market is likely to be competitive in 2026.

Read more: Lando Norris to miss Barcelona Grand Prix FP1 as McLaren junior steps in

Williams hands Luke Browning latest FP1 showing

Williams junior Luke Browning will take the wheel of Alex Albon’s car on Friday.

The Briton has been confirmed for both the next races, with Browning taking on Albon’s car in Barcelona and switching to Carlos Sainz’s cockpit two weeks later in Austria.

The 24-year-old has been juggling reserve duties at Williams this year alongside a Super Formula campaign in Japan, where he hopes to find his way into the top tier.

Read more: Luke Browning handed valuable Williams audition as Alex Albon sits out Spain FP1

Alpine hearing date set over Pierre Gasly penalties

Alpine will report to the FIA stewards on Thursday afternoon in Barcelona, following its Right of Review petition against Pierre Gasly’s penalties in Monaco.

Gasly admitted he was “heartbroken” to drop from P3 to P7 after having 10 seconds added to his race time on the line, after twice being caught speeding in the pit lane.

This hearing will establish whether or not Alpine’s case is rejected, or if Gasly may potentially have his on-track position in Monaco reinstated.

Read more: FIA sets hearing date for Pierre Gasly Monaco penalty review

Photo: Inspector Newey on the Monaco GP grid

Our own Thomas Maher was on the ground at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend, and not only took in the hectic surroundings on the grid, but spotted a certain team principal, too.

Adrian Newey was taking in the sights of other cars, as he does, namely the Alpine and McLaren machines ahead of the race.

Thomas was able to catch snapshots of him in the process, as Newey and the world-famous notebook did their rounds.

Read more: Adrian Newey holds Alpine inspection at Monaco Grand Prix after McLaren probe

Lewis Hamilton surprised by championship rise

Lewis Hamilton said his first win as a Ferrari driver “couldn’t be closer”, and expressed surprise at moving up to second in the Drivers’ standings, given Mercedes’ start to the season.

Back-to-back second places have moved Hamilton above George Russell in the standings, who has not scored in the same period, with only Kimi Antonelli standing in Hamilton’s way of a race victory in each of the last two rounds.

Read more: ‘Can’t believe it’ – Hamilton stunned as Ferrari gains expose Mercedes benchmark

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