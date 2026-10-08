McLaren CEO Zak Brown received more than $110 million in F1 2025, according to company accounts.

The staggering sum coincided with McLaren winning a second consecutive Constructors’ Championship and a first Drivers’ Championship since 2008, but was not solely linked to either.

Zak Brown’s staggering $110m McLaren payday revealed

As CEO of McLaren, Brown has spearheaded the organisation’s recovery from near collapse during 2020 to an F1 powerhouse.

A critical element in that has been securing its financial foundation, with investment from MSP Sports Capital in 2020 playing a significant part.

Coupled with the growth of F1 and improved on-track performances, McLaren’s commercial situation has radically changed.

In 2025, the team’s annual report reveals it generated $777.2 million in revenue, up from $645 million the year before.

Part of that increase came through prize money payments, with McLaren receiving the largest share of the FOM pot off the back of its constructors’ championship success.

Combined with additional success bonuses, that equated to an estimated $165.8 million in 2025, up from $111.76 million in 2024.

The remaining $54.04 million in growth is, according to Brown’s own strategic report, a result of “increased commercial activity after a strong season of on-track performance.”

McLaren’s impressive growth saw Brown well compensated, with his base salary rising from $7.78 million in 2024 to $10.84 million last year.

More significant, however, were the additional payments as part of the squad’s long-term incentive plan, a compensation structure linked to the team’s growth and performance.

While these can take on any number of different forms, McLaren’s is cash-settled, rather than through equity or stock options.

According to company documents, Brown’s bonus comes as a result of meeting multi-year targets including revenue growth, debt control, profitability and liquidity.

On-track success is another element of that structure.

The cumulative effect was that Brown received $99.25 million in 2025, with MSP Sport Capital’s exit as a 33 percent shareholder in September a significant contributing factor.

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MSP’s interest was acquired by Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company and minority shareholder CYVN Holdings in a deal that valued the team at more than $5 billion.

When MSP initially invested, McLaren was valued at £560 million, with sources with knowledge of the deal confirming to PlanetF1.com at the time that its exit position marked a ten-times return on investment.

At the helm throughout that period, the team’s significant rise in value meant, under the incentive programme, Brown was rewarded handsomely.

His $110.3 million compensation package leaves him among the highest paid executives globally, on par with what Satya Nadella and Tim Cook (CEOs of Microsoft and Apple, respectively) pocketed combined.

Lando Norris, who claimed his first world championship in 2025, is believed to have taken home around $40 million through a combination of his base salary and performance bonuses.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, is estimated to have earned around $25 million, with half thought to have come from his base salary.

It means the squad’s two drivers combined cost McLaren around $65 million in 2025, just over half what its CEO earned.

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