Mercedes announce ‘groundbreaking’ deal with Adidas in F1 first

Mercedes have signed a sponsorship deal with Adidas which will see the German apparel company supply the team’s kit for the 2025 season and beyond.

The move sees Adidas, which is valued at $44.40 billion, move into F1 for the first time and comes as the latest stage of the post-Lewis Hamilton era.

Adidas will provide what Mercedes call a “complete range” of clothes to the team with individual items based on the requirements of each team member. There will also be footwear and accessories for the entire team and its fanbase.

The first line from the new partnership will be unveiled in February, the same month that Mercedes will unveil their 2025 car.

Toto Wolff said: “Our partnership with Adidas is a clear statement of intent as we begin to write our next chapter as a team. Adidas is an iconic brand, one that shares our dedication not only to peak performance but to style and sophistication too.

“This announcement therefore represents a groundbreaking collaboration that will redefine what team and fanwear means in our sport. We are excited to break this new ground and work with Adidas as we collectively strive to fight for world championships.”

Until 2024, Mercedes’ kit was designed by Tommy Hilfiger but this move opens the door for the US fashion designer to follow Hamilton to Ferrari. Hamilton is a global brand ambassador and has worked on designs with the fashion house.

Mercedes have not stated how much the sponsorship is worth but in 2023, Adidas agreed to sponsor Manchester United for a minimum of £900 million over a 10-year deal. While this deal is unlikely to have reached that figure, it is notable that both Mercedes and Manchester United are part-owned by Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS company.

Bjørn Gulden, CEO of Adidas, said: “We are very happy to be back in the world of motorsport. Interest in motorsport in general and Formula 1 in particular has been growing a lot. It is reaching new consumers and has a big influence on sport and street culture.

“Together, we share the passion for speed, innovation and performance. We will support the drivers and the team to push the limits on the track. Off the track we will bring a fresh perspective to the sport by introducing exciting lifestyle products and extending the reach to a new generation of fans. We look forward to supporting Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 and to win together.”

