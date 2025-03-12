This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Mercedes’ tie-in with sports brand Adidas has already resulted in some stylish t-shirts and other merchandise for fans.

The brand has also launched a new bit of kit aimed at giving drivers George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli the edge in the Melbourne heat.

Qualifying on Saturday is set to reach trackside temperatures of 35 degrees Celsius, with slightly cooler weather of 28 degrees Celsius for the Sunday of the race. It means there will be challenging conditions for drivers in the heat of Albert Park.

Adidas has developed a cooling jacket and vest that helps to improve endurance and athlete performance in testing. Not available to the public, the vest uses the brand’s Climacool technology to cool the drivers down before the race begins.

Adidas says drivers can experience temperatures in their car reaching 55-60 degrees Celsius leading to up to 4.2kg of sweat loss.

Drivers who wear the jacket and vest for 20 minutes before the race will be able to mitigate some of those effects.

The vests could help the drivers improve their reaction times by 25% during the race, according to research by Adidas.

They were developed by Antonelli before being tested by both drivers in Bahrain and will make their race debut in Melbourne.

George Russell said: “Heat management is a key topic in F1. In hot races it is important to try and maintain a consistent and optimized core body temperature when in the car.

“When I first tried the adidas Climacool System I knew it would be something I’d want to include in my race day package.

“The challenging conditions bring an extra element to racing and I’m confident this will help improve my performance.”

Mercedes and Adidas teamed up this year for the first time and the partnership is the only team Adidas will be supplying for the new season.

Alongside the driver technology it has also launched a huge range of Mercedes t-shirts, polo neck shirts, caps and hoodies in time for the new season.

Adidas has also launched special trainers for the new season including £70 teal Mercedes trainers and ‘Adi Racer’ special editions for £100. You can see the full Adidas range here.

