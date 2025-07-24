Max Verstappen is a “good driver” but Mercedes-AMG head of motorsport Christoph Sagemuller says Mercedes already have “great drivers” in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

He, however, stopped short of ruling out Mercedes signing the four-time World Champion for the F1 2026 season.

Mercedes-AMG head of motorsport: “Well, let’s see how it goes”

Verstappen’s Formula 1 future has been the subject of persistent rumours over the past 18 months, with the Dutchman first linked to Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes seat after the Briton announced he was off to Ferrari.

That came to nought as Verstappen continued with Red Bull, while Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff signed Kimi Antonelli as George Russell’s team-mate for the F1 2025 championship.

Both drivers, though, are out of contract at the end of this season, opening the door to a potential move for Verstappen.

The 27-year-old is said to be weighing up his options ahead of Formula 1’s all-important 2026 reset when the sport introduces all-new chassis and engine regulations.

A driver decision is expected in the coming weeks after Wolff told the media, including PlanetF1.com, that the summer break was his deadline.

“I don’t want to be sadistic in letting a driver wait or not taking any decisions when it should be taken,” he said in Austria. “The summer break, we need to know. Until the summer break, everything is going to be done.”

Analysis: Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes?

👉 How Red Bull controls Max Verstappen’s future and why he can’t leave

👉 Revealed: Four drivers who could replace Max Verstappen

But as Formula 1 waits in suspense to learn the outcome, Mercedes’ head of motorsport Sagemuller has hinted that he sees no reason why Wolff, who is in charge of the Formula 1 team, would need to change drivers.

Questioned on the ‘hot topic’ of Verstappen in a wide-ranging interview with Autosport Web, he replied: “He’s a good driver.

“And Mercedes-AMG is always looking for good drivers, and we now have great drivers at Mercedes-AMG.

“Well, let’s see how it goes.”

Russell is the midst of his best-ever start to a Formula 1 season having recorded five podiums, including a victory at the Canadian Grand Prix, to sit fourth in the Drivers’ standings, 18 points behind Verstappen.

As for Antonelli, the rookie is seventh in the championship and already has one podium to his name with a third in Montreal.

Sagemuller’s comments on Mercedes’ driver situation come as team principal Wolff told ORF that Russell and Antonelli are his top priority, and not to expect a big surprise when he eventually announces the team’s F1 2026 line-up.

“It’s not just about the team making a decision. The drivers also need to know where they stand,” Wolff said. “We have always tried to stick to this rule. And we will do it again now.

“Discussions have been taking place over the last weeks and months, so they are all up to date.

“The direction of travel is definitely that we want to continue with George and Kimi. That is the absolute priority.

“But you can’t look past someone like Max and the plans he has for the future. We did that, but I don’t think there will be any big surprises.”

Read next: Antonelli rues ‘too many zeroes’ as first half of rookie F1 season concludes