The Mercedes Formula 1 team has announced a new green initiative with United States-based firm Chestnut Carbon, with an exciting transformation project set.

Formula 1 as a sport has made the commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, working towards the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030, a target very much shared by the Mercedes team.

Mercedes to create biodiverse forest with Chestnut Carbon

A major milestone is set to be reached in F1 2026 when the new generation of power units come into force, featuring a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on fully-sustainable biofuel.

And Mercedes has set itself the mission of “becoming one of the most sustainable global sports teams”, their efforts set to be boosted by their new alliance with nature-based carbon

developer Chestnut Carbon.

Focusing on carbon removal projects across the Southeastern United States, the first project announced between Mercedes F1 and Chestnut Carbon will see the transformation of 200 hectares of degraded farmland into biodiverse forests, with over 260,000 native trees to be planted.

In addition, Mercedes and Chestnut Carbon expected to improve air and water quality, as well as biodiversity, and deliver economic benefits to rural communities through the projects they will take on.

The United States has become an increasingly key market in the world of Formula 1, the sport’s popularity having exploded in the nation off the back of the success of Netflix’s hit docuseries Drive to Survive, with three United States-based events appearing on the F1 calendar, the Miami, United States and Las Vegas GPs.

Commenting on the partnership, Toto Wolff, one-third owner of Mercedes F1 and team principal, said: “We are determined to lead by example in the pursuit of sustainability.

“We’re excited about the growth of our sport in the United States and committed to supporting projects there as we work towards our goals.

“This collaboration is an important step in our strategy to address residual emissions in our carbon footprint. It underscores our commitment to become one of the most sustainable global sports teams.”

F1 2025 is nearly here…

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

👉 F1 start time: What time does the Australian Grand Prix start? How to watch and live stream

Mercedes F1’s sustainability chief Alice Ashpitel said: “Working with Chestnut Carbon is another step in our mission to drive sustainability and environmental responsibility within the motorsport industry.

“Our collaboration allows us to support projects that not only sequester carbon but also enhance biodiversity, improve air and water quality, and provide economic benefits to local communities. These efforts are integral to our goal of fostering ecological protection and our commitment to protect and enhance local habitats.

“This latest investment forms a key part of our broader portfolio of nature and tech-based carbon removal initiatives.”

Chestnut Carbon CEO Ben Dell added: “We are excited to be working with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to advance their carbon removal efforts using high-quality nature-based solutions.

“Our commitment to the long-term success and sustainability of these projects is unwavering, which is why we prioritise the permanence of our initiatives. This commitment is reflected in our ownership of the land and our 100-year project design.

“Additionally, we have developed a comprehensive Community Engagement plan to ensure transparent communication and positive relationships with local stakeholders, reinforcing our dedication to both environmental stewardship and community support.”

Read next: Surprise! McLaren unveil camo MCL39 in first Silverstone shakedown