Mercedes announces a very tasty ‘landmark’ sponsorship deal

Mercedes has announced a “landmark global partnership” with PepsiCo’s Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos that marks the first time that three PepsiCo brands will partner with an F1 team.

The multi-year deal begins in 2026.

Mercedes serves up ‘landmark’ partnership

Gatorade is to bring its Gatorade Sports Science Institute into the F1 paddock for the first time to aid Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in a sport where drivers can lose up to four kilograms of body weight through sweat in a single race.

Sting, a leading brand in markets, brings with it its “Gen Z fans”, while Doritos “will bring its signature edge to fans everywhere”.

“This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner – connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team,” said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo.

Formula 1’s season of change: F1 2026 explained

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Lewis Hamilton and other drivers already confirmed for 2026

“Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fuelling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence – values that define both our organisations.”

Through the partnership, fans will see both drivers participate in fan engagement initiatives that showcase the collective strengths of Gatorade, Doritos and Sting – from behind-the scenes content to fan-focused activations.

Toto Wolff, team princpal at Mercedes, said: “Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence.

“Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer at Mercedes, added: “We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It’s a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world.”

Read next: Kimi Antonelli subjected to death threats in vile social media attacks