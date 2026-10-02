SEPANG – Mercedes’ much-anticipated upgrades package has finally been rolled out, with the W17 boasting a host of revised aero components for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

The FIA has confirmed the upgrades lists for each team, and it’s no surprise that, having signaled a decently-sized update would be unveiled in Malaysia, it’s Mercedes which has shown up with the most new parts.

Mercedes showcase new upgrades

Mercedes will introduce a seven-part package at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia according to a document provided by the FIA.

The package focuses heavily on the floor, which changes to the leading edge, corner, floor board, body, and then the rear suspension, bodywork, and rear corner.

All elements are designed to complement one another with a focus on either flow conditioning or local load.

Starting with the floor board, changes to both horizontal and vertical elements have been made to “improve local pressure distribution, reduce separations at the extremes of the operating envelope, and improve flow to the rear of the car.”

On the floor body itself, the diffuser has been ‘re-optimised’ to increase load while there are some subtle changes around the winglets and track rods on the rear wheels with the changed airflow in mind.

The rear bodywork has also been updated, with Mercedes explaining the development as follows: “Reduce volume and increased sideview ramp increases downwash to the rear floor and rear drum, resulting in more load.”

It is the most expansive of the packages set to be introduced in Sepang, with only six other teams boasting updates.

Racing Bulls has a new front and rear wing, making its package the second most significant in terms of volume.

The front wing features a new flap, designed specifically for Malaysia to better aero balance the car for the Sepang circuit, while the rear wing increases “the efficiency of load generated.”

McLaren has a new engine cover, a circuit-specific element for cooling considerations given the high heat in Malaysia, while Red Bull has one new performance component.

Laurent Mekies’ team has a revised floor board which it claims “realises development work to extract more load locally whilst maintaining flow stability behind the front tyres.”

At Ferrari, changes to the outboard wing cascade element around the diffuser are intended to increase downforce levels.

Changes to the rear impact structure at Haas have been made to enable “targeted tuning of the car’s characteristics,” with Alpine the only other team to introduce upgrades.

The Enstone squad has a new front corner, with a revised brake drum exit, an upgrade made to increase brake cooling capacity.

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