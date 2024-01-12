Major Mercedes upgrade approved despite fierce ‘gross disrespect’ backlash

Mercedes may not have pleased local companies with their plans to significantly expand their Brackley base, but approval has nonetheless been granted.

It was reported recently by local newspaper the Northampton Chronicle and Echo that Mercedes were looking to expand their Brackley campus, with the addition of a three-storey marketing building, a health and well-being building and an extension to the main headquarters.

Also included in the plans was the intention to use St James Road, which is the next road down from Lauda Drive, as a new access point for Mercedes staff, which had not gone down well at all with nearby businesses. However, while counter-measures have been confirmed to address the anticipated impacts, the local opposition has not halted Mercedes’ plans.

Mercedes gain council approval for expansion plans

West Northamptonshire Council has now confirmed its approval of the Mercedes proposal, which it says will ‘create huge investment’ and ‘over 500 multiple skill set jobs’ in Brackley in a multi-million pound economic boost.

In addition to the details already released, it is added that Mercedes is looking to expand their workforce from the current 1400 to 1900 over the next five years, while their Brackley HQ redevelopment blueprint also includes transforming a large proportion of the car parking spaces into a landscaped parkland setting.

The council has nonetheless taken local opposition into consideration, with Simon Wheeler, managing director of St James Road-based specialist foot health supplier Canonbury Products Ltd, accusing Mercedes of “gross disrespect” towards surrounding businesses with their plans, which he said had not been prior communicated and would bring vastly increased traffic levels to the road.

In response, work will be carried out to widen Oxford Road, increase the right-turn lane turn capacity into St James Road for an extra two cars and extend the present double yellow lines to clamp down on unsafe parking, while the Oxford Road/Lauda Drive roundabout will also receive an additional lane with the cycle route along Oxford Road revamped.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team HQs: Where each team is based and plan major upgrades

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

Councillor Daniel Lister, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “I am delighted that Mercedes has chosen to invest and expand its world-famous motorsport engineering in West Northamptonshire.

“The site is located in an area which is known for motorsport given the proximity of the Silverstone circuit and our location within Motorsport Valley. This is an area of national significance in the high-tech innovation and high-performance engineering sectors.

“These plans promise fantastic opportunities for economic growth and inward investment in Brackley and support our strive to be a leader in driving innovation while supporting business growth and building a strong, responsive and thriving local economy.

“This development is likely to generate around 500 new full-time jobs with a predicted expenditure of approximately £70m which would further feed into the local economy and create additional full time jobs during construction.

“Our Economic Growth & Inward Investment Team have been working closely with Mercedes to deliver impactful benefits to the local labour market, including local recruitment, school engagement and more.”

Mercedes holds the record for most consecutive Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship victories, reeling off eight in a row between 2014-21.

Read next: Red Bull put Mercedes, Ferrari and others on notice with ‘just a brand’ jibe