Despite the rumours that Max Verstappen is ‘close’ to signing with Mercedes, one even claiming he’s said ‘yes’ to Toto Wolff, Helmut Marko is adamant he “hasn’t signed” with the Brackley squad, and he “can’t” anyway.

Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 after the Dutchman signed a bumper deal in early 2022, putting pen to paper on a five-year extension in the wake of his first F1 World title.

Could Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes?

With a year still to run on his existing contract, that effectively made it a six-year commitment between the driver and the Formula 1 team.

However, in the last two years, as Red Bull’s edge has been dulled, rumours have linked the reigning World Champion to a switch to Mercedes.

That was ignited again in the build-up to Austria when George Russell, who is himself speaking with Mercedes about extending his contract, stated that Mercedes are also in “ongoing” talks with Verstappen.

The 27-year-old could walk away from Red Bull by activating a performance clause in his contract that reportedly allows him to leave the team if he is lower than fourth in the Drivers’ Championship after next month’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Today, with three races to be run before the chequered flag falls in Hungary, he’s third in the standings on 155 points, 36 ahead of fifth-placed Charles Leclerc.

It means even if Verstappen wanted to, the performance clause to break his contract has not been met.

More on the Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumour

👉 Max Verstappen exit? What Red Bull and Mercedes have said

👉 Explained: The logic behind Max Verstappen to Mercedes

Marko, although not going into details on that, made it clear that despite the rumours, Verstappen had not signed with Mercedes, and he also can’t.

“He hasn’t signed and can’t do it at all,” Marko told Kleine Zeitung.

“It’s just annoying now. The same questions keep coming up, we keep giving the same answers, because nothing has changed in the initial situation.”

Verstappen was quizzed on the rumours when he faced the media ahead of the British Grand Prix.

But the Dutchman, who recently stated he will “determined” his future, had nothing more to say on the subject.

“Nothing has changed from my side,” he said. “I have nothing to add.”

Asked about the uncertainty of swapping teams ahead of 2026’s reset, he replied: “That’s right, that’s why I’m contracted to Red Bull.

“Like I said, nothing to add. Nothing has changed from my side.

“I think no one can say 100 per cent sure that they will be fully comfortable next year.

“There will be so many unknowns anyway for next year and the only thing that I have to do is drive whatever I have fast.”

“I’m not speaking about my contract, to be honest,” he added. “It’s a bit easier like that for everyone.”

Read next: Brundle’s huge Antonelli question as Verstappen to Mercedes rumours ignite