Mercedes chief signs new multi-year deal in boost ahead of F1 2024 season

Mercedes’ James Allison has signed a long-term contract extension to remain as technical director following his return to the fold last year.

Allison joined the team in 2017, overseeing a period of success culminating in four Drivers’ titles and five consecutive Constructors’ Championships before becoming chief technical officer with a wider remit including working on Mercedes co-owner INEOS’ Britannia America’s Cup project.

But the struggles with the 2022 regulations saw Allison return to his former role in April last year and he has led the team’s focus on the W15.

Allison swapped roles with Mike Elliott last year after the W14 proved to be just as difficult as its predecessor. Under Allison, the team did recover slightly but more is expected over the winter break given this is the first car designed under Allison since 2021’s W12.

The 55-year-old said: “F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto’s call to join Mercedes in 2017.

“It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success.”

Allison had stints at Ferrari and Enstone before moving to Brackley in 2017.

Toto Wolff said: “I am thrilled that James has committed his long-term future to the team. Put simply, he is the most impressive technical leader in our sport. His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience, and determination, make him second-to-none. His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that.

“Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly; an embodiment of the ‘tough love’ culture of the team that is vital in helping us all perform at our very best.

“Most importantly though, James is a true friend you can rely on, not only in times of success but in difficult moments too. It has been a pleasure to work with him over the past seven years and I look forward to doing so for many more to come.”

Who is James Allison?

Allison is one of the most well-respected figures in the F1 paddock having been crucial to Mercedes’ domination in the 2010s.

But his career did not start in Brackley as he made his first steps at Benetton in 1991 having graduated from Cambridge.

During his time at Benetton, he worked alongside Michael Schumacher before moving to Ferrari in 1999 where he again worked with the enigmatic German.

He would return to the Enstone base under the rebranded Renault team where he worked with another World Champion, Fernando Alonso. But his time in Maranello was not done as he moved back to Ferrari in 2013 as technical director.

It was that role he was hired for by Mercedes in 2017, going on to work with Lewis Hamilton and his third World Champion.

