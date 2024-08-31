Mercedes have confirmed that teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli will be Lewis Hamilton’s replacement for the F1 2025 season.

Mercedes had been searching for a successor to Hamilton after the seven-time World Champion announced in February that he will leave the team at the end of F1 2024.

Antonelli, who has been competing in F2 this year, will step up as George Russell’s team-mate in F1 2025, with the team confirming the news ahead of Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The 18-year-old, who was born in Bologna in August 2006, will become the first full-time Italian F1 driver since Antonio Giovinazzi in 2021.

Antonelli said: “It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025. Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy.

“I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity. I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.

“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for. He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, added: “Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed. We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.

“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.

“George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.

“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.

“In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”

Antonelli commenced an extensive F1 testing program earlier this year to prepare him for a likely F1 debut, testing previous Mercedes cars at such circuits as Imola, Silverstone, the Red Bull Ring and Spa.

The Italian made his first appearance on an F1 race weekend on Friday at Monza, where he drove Russell’s car in the opening practice session.

Antonelli’s debut was short-lived as he crashed just 10 minutes into the session.

Antonelli’s rise and graduation to F1 mirrors that of Hamilton, who also made his F1 debut with a front-running team when he started out with McLaren as a 22-year-old rookie in 2007.

Hamilton gave his blessing to the signing of Antonelli at this year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, telling media including PlanetF1.com: “Honestly, I have no idea what Toto’s plans are but, for me, taking on a youngster would be [the right move].

“If it was my job, my role, I’d probably take on Kimi.”

