Mercedes’ James Allison has opened up on perceived driver favouritism and the position a team takes when it comes to supporting a driver’s title push.

Mercedes is allowing its drivers to race at this point of the season, with Kimi Antonelli having opened up a solid lead in the Drivers’ Championship over the pursuing Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

James Allison on Mercedes driver favouritism claims

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Antonelli has opened up a 41-point lead over Hamilton in the Drivers’ Championship, with the title fight opening up to include the Ferrari driver after the initial races suggested it would be an intra-Mercedes duel between Antonelli and George Russell.

But Russell’s technical misfortunes, as well as some subdued performances relative to his teammate, have seen the British driver fall 50 points behind his teammate, with both having suffered calamitous retirements; Russell retired from the lead while battling with Antonelli in Canada, while the Italian suffered a near-identical power unit issue while in second place last week in Barcelona, having just overtaken Russell for the position.

While Mercedes is clearly allowing its two drivers to race hard for position, as evidenced by a lack of team orders – even in a highly-strung battle such as in Canada – social media observers have suggested there could be driver favouritism within Mercedes towards the young teenager.

While both Russell and Antonelli are products of Mercedes’ junior driver programme, Antonelli’s youth and his emergence as Mercedes’ answer to Max Verstappen’s prodigious talent make him a highly marketable asset for any team.

Examples of suggestions from online fans include sharing reaction shots of team boss Toto Wolff reacting with happiness to an accomplishment from Antonelli, or showing disappointment in a failure for him – these images or videos usually tend to be taken in isolation and lack the broader context of similar reactions when the shoe is on the other foot.

Other examples are more humourous, such as memes of Wolff being ‘quoted’ as saying, “I support both our drivers equally, Kimi Antonelli and the other guy” – examples such as these usually imply that Wolff is more eager to see Antonelli, rather than Russell, win this year’s title.

But such thinking is completely “alien” within an F1 team, says Mercedes’ technical director, James Allison, who was asked about the topic on an appearance on the Nu Silver Arrows radio show.

“I doubt very much whether it will shut anything down once and for all!” the British engineer said, when asked if he could shut down the claims of perceived favouritism.

“Because people are very invested in the people that they support, and they want their driver to prosper above all others.

“All I can say is, if you ever wanted that feeling of favouritism… to understand where it sits on our psyche, you’d need to come and work in a team, because, if you were lucky enough to come and work in a team, you would instantly be imbued with the culture of that team.

“You would understand how utterly alien that thought is to anyone in a team, and, when we hear it, it’s like we’re hearing another language; it’s an argument you can never win, because both sides of it are just completely divorced from one another, because it is in all of our interests that both our drivers prosper.”

Allison pointed to how it is the results of the Constructors’ Championship, which means a difference in millions of dollars of prize money for a team, which can be very important for the likes of team-wise staff bonuses and incentives, that matters far more than the finishing order of the Drivers’ Championship.

“Actually, we’re ambivalent about which one is better than the other. We want a 1-2 in every race, and we don’t care about the order,” he said.

“The only point where we would start to have an opinion is if one driver is mathematically incapable now of winning a championship, and the other driver is in a fight with a third-party driver.

“At that point, the team has a sort of right to an opinion, but, up until that point, we just want both our players to be right up there every single race.

“Because that’s our main championship. Weirdly, it is not the Drivers’ Championship, it’s the Constructors’ Championship. If we’re lucky enough to win a bonus, we win it on the basis of the Constructors’ position, not the Drivers’ – we don’t get anything for that, so everything we care about is Constructors-oriented, and favouritism makes zero sense to us in that respect.

“We just want maximum points from both drivers at all times.”

More on Mercedes in F1

Why Ferrari, not McLaren, has Mercedes worried in championship threat

Toto Wolff reveals how Kimi Antonelli has tamed Formula 1 ‘monster’

Another example some fans pointed to was following the Monaco Grand Prix, when Wolff stepped onto the podium to represent Mercedes as Antonelli claimed victory on the streets of Monte Carlo.

In stark contract to Antonelli’s delight, Russell was dumbstruck by the misfortunate he encountered by way of two penalties – the first being for pitlane speeding [which may have been erroneous due to issues with the FOM-administered timing loops], and the second being a drive-through awarded for having failed to serve the first properly when a Mercedes breakdown in communication resulted in his car being worked on in the pits when he should have been serving the penalty.

Wolff explained that being on the podium had been unavoidable, and spoke of his confidence that Russell will bounce back from what has been a difficult run of form.

“I haven’t gone to a podium for 10 years, because it’s always difficult to balance between one side of the garage being happy, and the other one not,” he said in Monaco.

“Today I couldn’t avoid it, because the board member I wanted to go up has said he needed to catch a flight, and then the team said, ‘You’ve got to go, it’s the home place,’ and, while standing there, I’m always with mixed feelings.

“The Montreal race was [Russell’s] to win; we let him down. Today, probably, we could have had a podium if not for the penalty mistake.

“I’ve talked with him yesterday and today. This is a long championship. Last year, remember people saying ‘[Oscar] Piastri has won that’.

“It’s not necessarily only about one year, but it’s many years. Luck swings your direction, and then sometimes it doesn’t, and it’s not a question of not knowing how to drive.

“It’s about having a car underneath that you feel confident with, and that you can go fast [with], and that’s the fact.

“Formula 1 is about physics and not mystics; you don’t unlearn how to drive, and you don’t become a miracle wonder driver. So I’m not stressed at all about his performances, because we know he’s one of the best.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Why banning MotoGP’s answer to Kimi Antonelli is the right call