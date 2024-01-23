Mercedes drivers face anxious W15 wait with ‘observing’ roles revealed

Mercedes’ James Allison has explained how the F1 drivers currently can do nothing with the team other than observe.

With the F1 car launches and pre-season testing ahead of the 2024 season still a few weeks away, the drivers are currently in a holding pattern of keeping their physical training going while waiting for the action to get underway.

Mercedes’ technical director James Allison has detailed how, in what is an unusual time of the year, the drivers’ input is far less critical than at other points of the season.

James Allison outlines drivers’ roles over winter break

With work in full flow back at Mercedes’ Brackley headquarters, as the team prepares their W15 for its February 14th launch date, Allison told Motorsport.com how the drivers have little part to play in this precise window of time.

“Both drivers, their role over the winter is very largely to look after their physical condition,” he said.

“[To] make sure that they’re mentally prepared, and just stay in touch with us about our successes and failures as we are going through the hoops of getting the car specified, built, tested, and ready for them.



“It isn’t really a part of the year where they can have other than an observing role with what we’re doing.

“Once the car is running and once the car is talking to us, the person that is the interpreter is the driver, and then their voices start to have much greater weight. So over the winter, it’s just getting themselves ready for the new challenge.”

James Allison commits future to Mercedes

Allison recently confirmed a new contract extension with Mercedes, having returned to the team’s coalface as technical director last April.

Having first signed with Mercedes in 2017, Allison has played a key role in delivering multiple titles to the team over the intervening years and returned to a day-to-day position last year having taken on the role of chief technical officer in 2021.

“F1 has brought me a lot of good fortune, but none greater than answering Toto’s call to join Mercedes in 2017,” Allison said of his new long-term deal.

“It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success.”

